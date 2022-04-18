Billie Eilish Becomes Coachella’s Youngest Headliner In Sporty Look

On April 16, 2022 at the Coachella Festival, Billie Eilish made history as the festival’s youngest headliner, and she did it in style. Popping onto the scene in a huge fleece jacket B James deconstructed, the 20-year-old star dropped the coat to the floor to perform her opening number, “Bury a Friend,” revealing a signature look from Billie Eilish below: a loose t-shirt with a graffiti print and designer cycling shorts Konrad, as well as wrist warmers and chunky silver necklaces. The final 100% sporty touch? A pair of white sneakers and knee pads, of course. Billie Eilish recently announced that she is also working with Nike on his own style of Air Force 1but the sneakers she wore yesterday are actually from the PSNY x Nike Air Force 1 collection, created in collaboration with Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne from the cult New York brand public school.

Photo: Getty Images

A historic performance at Coachella for Billie Eilish

The performance of Billie Eilish not only made Coachella history, but was also one of the most acclaimed of the weekend. Including a cross section of his hits, from pop bangers to heartfelt ballads, it was one of the highlights of his career. The assembled crowd also included a fair share of Gen Z idols, with Justin Bieber, Timothée Chalamet and Jenny from blackpink who would have all applauded. Towards the end of his concert, Billie Eilish even took a moment to acknowledge that her meteoric rise from chamber pop musician to headliner of one of the world’s biggest musical events was a bit surreal. “It’s so weird,” she told the crowd. “I shouldn’t be headlining! It’s been three years, man.” But thanks to her stunning, brilliantly confident performance and daring looks, she proved the last doubters wrong.