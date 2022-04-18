Entertainment

Billie Eilish will soon be in a short film!

The Disney + platform called on the singer to participate in a short film dedicated to Lisa Simpson.

Billie Eilish will see life in yellow. As she announced on her Twitter account, the singer will very soon be in a short film dedicated to Lisa Simpson, the sax fan.

Billie Eilish featuring The Simpsons

According to the synopsis, young Lisa is looking for a quiet place to blow her saxophone undisturbed. This is where she stumbles upon Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, who take her on “a jam session she won’t soon forget”.

We could therefore soon hear the singer delighting us with a new song with Simpsons sauce! Yes good ok, it changes from Coachella, where Billie Eilish performed this weekend, but we can’t wait to see the result.

howard stern show on sirius xm radio - billie eilish
howard stern show on sirius xm radio with billie eilish

The short film, entitled “When Billie met Lisa” or in French “When Billie meets Lisa”, will be available from April 22 on Disney +.


Photo credit image of one: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Source link

