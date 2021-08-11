Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling, ADA and XRP to the upside

Bitcoin’s price is struggling to stabilize above the USD 46,000 resistance. Ethereum is facing hurdles near USD 3,200, XRP has rallied above USD 0.865. ADA gained 17% and broke the USD 1.70 resistance.

Bitcoin price failed to stabilize above the USD 46,500 resistance level. BTC is correcting gains and is trading below the USD 46,000 level. Currently (03:43 UTC) it is still above USD 45,500, but there is a possibility of a downward correction.

While most of the major altcoins are showing positive signals, ETH is facing resistance near USD 3,200. XRP gained 8% and broke the USD 0.865 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a failed attempt near USD 46,500, bitcoin’s price fell. BTC traded below USD 46,000, but the bulls are still protecting the USD 45,000 support zone. On the downside, the price could test the USD 44,500 support zone. The next major downside support could be USD 43,500.

On the upside, the first key resistance is near the USD 46,000 level. The main resistance is still near USD 46,500, above which the bulls may strengthen.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price is also struggling to break out of the USD 3,200 resistance zone. If ETH breaks through this barrier, there may be a stronger rise. In this case, the price could rise towards the USD 3,350 level.

On the downside, immediate support is near the USD 3,110 level. The next major support is near the USD 3,050 level, below which the price could retest the USD 3,000 test.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) outperformed bitcoin and ethereum and gained 17%. ADA broke the USD 1.60 and USD 1.70 resistance levels. If the bulls stay in action, there is a chance of a move towards the USD 1.80 level. On the downside, the price may find support near USD 1.60.

Litecoin (LTC) is trading above the USD 160 and USD 162 levels. Immediate resistance is near USD 165. Any further gains could push the price towards the USD 180 resistance. On the downside, the price may find strong buying interest near the USD 155 and USD 150 levels.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is showing positive signals above the USD 0.250 level. An immediate hurdle is near the USD 0.265 level. The main resistance on the upside is near the USD 0.300 level, where bears may appear. On the downside, DOGE may find support near USD 0.220.

The price of XRP is also gaining ground above the USD 0.850 resistance. It has even broken above USD 0.865 and may continue to rise towards USD 0.900. Any further gains could set the pace for a near-term $ 1.00 hurdle test.

Other altcoin markets today

Some altcoins gained over 10%, including AXS, HNT, RVN, LUNA, ICP, KSM, FLOW, HOT, and CRV. Of these, AXS gained 58% and broke the USD 70 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is still trading above the USD 45,000 and USD 44,500 support levels. However, BTC needs to stabilize above USD 46,000 and then gain traction above USD 46,500 to continue bullish.

