Bitcoin: soon ETFs and price at one hundred thousand dollars. Bloomberg displaces everyone.

Bloomberg strategist Mike McGlone stunned the market by revealing that according to his sources, the much-talked-about Bitcoin ETF could soon become a reality.

As is well known, it is up to the SEC to approve this much talked about ETF exposed on Bitcoin. But those of the SEC had hinted that they were rather hostile to cryptocurrencies and that therefore the Bitcoin ETF would not be approved for the moment. But McGlone blows the market by saying that Canada, which instead approved its cryptocurrency ETF earlier this year, is establishing a competitive advantage to the detriment of the United States. The strategist thinks like this: Canada has approved its cryptocurrency ETF and is attracting money from the United States. The SEC will not be able to stand by forever. Sooner or later, the United States will also have to compete with Canada on equal terms with their own cryptocurrency ETF.

Dismiss everyone: if he’s right, BTC doubles

In practice, the strategist says that even if the SEC may have its perplexities on cryptocurrencies, Canada has established an advantage in the United States they will have to recover it. According to him, it will happen as early as October. At that point the Bitcoin according to the strategist will surely reach a hundred thousand dollars. In recent days, analysts had become convinced that the SEC had moved away from the idea of ​​endorsing the ETF and these revelations of the Bloomberg strategist are sparse went to the cards.

If the strategist is right, it really changes everything. Because regulators are racing today to make it seem like the time is coming for the crypto party to end.

Not only the Chinese ban, but the Russian one and Biden’s threats… if Bloomberg’s strategist is right, the crypto queen could really gallop.