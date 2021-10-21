Bitcoin without limits: it breaks through the $ 66 thousand quota: what forecasts

From volatility to flying, the step is short. The ups and downs of last year is a past time. Past past tense. As well as the twirl of a few days ago, bitcoins are now climbing to the top, reaching unexplored peaks so far.

Last Wednesday, in fact, the cryptocurrency par excellence, created in 2009 by an anonymous inventor (or group of inventors) known under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, reached an all-time high, leaving behind the $ 64,841 he had scored in mid-April.

Of course, there has always been a bit of volatility in these six months at particularly low moments, such as when it dropped below the $ 30,000 threshold in July, but in the end bitcoins always rise, this time in the wake of the latest big news positive: the premiere of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) linked to this cryptocurrency in the United States.

Bitcoins are the new gold: central banks risk their monopolies

The market capitalization thus exceeds i 1.2 trillion dollars, a figure slightly lower than the Spanish GDP, much more than the giants ofHigh tech like Facebook, even the giants of distribution like Walmart.

The growing interest of institutional investors, determined to focus on the bitcoin phenomenon, their increasingly growing presence in payment platforms such as Paypal and in traditional entities (see Goldman Sachs, read Morgan Stanley, which offer cryptocurrency services), but also the abundance of liquidity in the markets for the stimulus policies of central banks and governments (including checks as in the case of the United States) or the unconditional support of many Scroogers, are the main reasons for this race without brakes.

For Jorge Soriano, CEO of Criptan, the predisposition of large companies to accept payments with bitcoin is increasing, thus the approval of the first exchange-traded fund linked to cryptocurrencies “it means opening the door to a large number of investors without the complications of a portfolio owner“.

Of course, there are some mole. A stain in the shape of China, one of the main centers for bitcoin mining despite the restrictions of Beijing, which does not really want to accept bitcoins, on the contrary it is fighting them with all its weapons, defining the extraction of the cryptocurrency par excellence, illegal. But, unlike what happened in May, when it first announced the veto, this time bitcoin held up against the wall erected by Beijing.

The question, however, (re) arises now that bitcoins have broken through i 60 thousand dollars. How far can they go? The prediction is that the advent of cryptocurrencies will permanently end the central bank’s monopoly over control of money. The growth of bitcoins in a year was almost 130%, making a long-term speech, bitcoins in the last five years have revalued by 10.337%. This means that if someone bought a bitcoin on October 20, 2017 and held it all this time, their capital went from € 574 to more than € 56,000. Sorry if it is little.