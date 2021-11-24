Black friday 2021: the best smartwatches for money

Black Friday 2021 has already started in the smartwatch sector as well, especially within the great e-shopping giant Amazon where in fact it is already possible to access numerous offers. Among the various products at a discounted price there are also these devices which, together with the tech ones in general, remain among the most interesting.

Among the smartwatches available in discount you can find several well-known brands for sports use such as Garmin or Fitbit, but also more flexible brands suitable for both sports and everyday use such as Fossil or Huawei.

Black Friday 2021: the smartwatches on offer on Amazon

What are the most interesting smartwatch models to buy on Amazon? Among the smartwatches on offer you can find different models both mid-range such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, undoubtedly one of the best choices for Android users, or theHONOR MagicWatch 2, an excellent smartwatch that achieves a very balanced relationship between quality and price.

But it is also possible to find more or less low-end devices that are also undoubtedly interesting for performance and features such as Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Pro, Amazfit GTS and HUAWEI Watch Fit. Also worth mentioning is definitely the Garmin Fenix ​​6, a high-end, high-performance smartwatch that can be heavily discounted.

The best smartwatches 2021, from the cheapest to the most expensive

Smartwatches are devices that over time have begun to gain an ever-increasing slice of the market, and aim to be gods perfect complementary, and in some cases substitutes, of smartphones, certainly within the world of sportsmen.

In fact, there are already several on the market high-end devices but also cheap or those that combine a competitive price with high-profile performance. The main use is related to sport and fitness, but there are many consumers who also use it in their free time and as an alternative to the traditional watch.

