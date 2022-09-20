Blake Lively’s white bikini perfect to highlight the tan

Blake Lively He turned 35 and celebrated it, very funny, showing off his toned figure in a post on his Instagram. The actress continues to surprise with her summer looks and this time she has done so by posing with a bikini perfect white to highlight the tan in the middle of the summer season.

At his own birthday party, Blake Lively enjoyed a sunny afternoon with his guests by his pool. And she has shared it herself on her social network, where she published a very sensual photograph of her that showed how her tan stood out. It has swept the likes in a matter of seconds, exceeding 2 million.

The reason was that, in addition to showing her toned figure, she wore an original white bikini whose top is used both to wear under the sun and to combine with other summer clothes.

The original bikini white you chose Blake Lively to celebrate his birthday – Source: Instagram @blakelively

Two parts: Blake Lively’s white bikini

The bikini what did you choose Blake Lively It is made up of two pieces of the same color. Although it is not a set but both parts belong to two models of bikini different from the firm Vitamin A Swim, the company that, like the actress, was born in California and is committed to sustainability in the creation of all its pieces.

On the one hand, the most original thing is that the top has a short-sleeved ‘wrap’ design with a kind of crossed silhouette under the neckline. This shape is already one of the trends that has achieved the most growth since 2021 and all because it is a functional garment that can also be worn with skirts and shorts.

Related news

This is not the case with the panties of the bikini, which belongs to the Supernova model. Unlike what they succeed in other bikini With the high waist, it has a low waist and rings on the sides. That detail is what finished putting the finishing touch to the set and positioned it as one of the most chosen swimsuits of the summer season.

What was most surprising is that, although Blake is an inspiration in the world of fashion, she rarely shares images like this on her Instagram profile in bikini. However, this time he preferred not only to share it but also to involve his followers, being happy for the celebration of his birthday.

After having spent a few days at Disneyland, now the actress is enjoying moments of relaxation and squeezing her last days of the season in style.

And you, with what would you combine the top of bikini what did you use Blake Lively? Tell us.

Remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme It is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.