Blake Lively’s white bikini perfect to highlight the tan

James34 mins ago
2 minutes read

Blake Lively He turned 35 and celebrated it, very funny, showing off his toned figure in a post on his Instagram. The actress continues to surprise with her summer looks and this time she has done so by posing with a bikini perfect white to highlight the tan in the middle of the summer season.

At his own birthday party, Blake Lively enjoyed a sunny afternoon with his guests by his pool. And she has shared it herself on her social network, where she published a very sensual photograph of her that showed how her tan stood out. It has swept the likes in a matter of seconds, exceeding 2 million.

