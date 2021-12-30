BNB Pay what it is and how it works | Analysis and perspectives

Of systems which aim to replace the classic money transfers based on the blockchain there are already many. But this does not seem to preclude the arrival of other types of protocols, as in the case of BNBPay.

A system that is based on the Binance Smart Chain and which aims to offer payments through any type of token was created according to these standards. Also integrating at the same time PoS and other types of hardware to make the system ubiquitous.

BNBPay – token and protocol analysis

A system about which they asked us information even one of ours followers on Twitter and about which we will talk in all possible detail in the course of this study. To understand where it can go, what kind of technology it offers and whether or not it is a protocol to focus on.

What is BNBPay and how it works

Let’s proceed in order: BNBPay is a blockchain-based payment system that refers to the network managed by Binance, the popular cryptocurrency exchange. The primary goal would be to offer customers and merchant an almost instantaneous and cost-effective payment system much lower than those practiced by VISA and from MasterCard. An idea that is certainly not new, but which still has several peculiarities within its implementation.

Decentralized payment system

It is the first point – which is then common to the world of decentralized finance in general. The alternative is compared to classical systems, where they exist VISA, but also MasterCard And PayPal to “validate” any type of transaction.

The other highlight would be its relative anonymity. If the payment cards are issued after a thorough KYC, this would not be the case with payments via the App from BNBPay.

Fixed cost for each type of transfer

Regardless of what amount of money is being transferred. This would make the system different, at least from the side merchant, compared to what we are used to use with digital payment cards or online systems. The typical example case in this case is that of PayPal, which subtracts a commission in percentage.

Payments do not need a card, but work through an App which is not yet available for iOS and for Android. A plugin for e-commerce most popular like Shopify. In addition, they are also provided PoS physical for crypto, always managed by the system.

Following the example of protocols which offer a more articulate experience from the side shop, systems of reward for those who will use the system and the cryptocurrency that is connected to it, that is $ BPAY.

Our opinion and review

In our opinion, the project is still in one embryonic stage – and despite the ambitious program it will have to work hard to affirm its technology and the supposed advantages it would be able to offer to the world of commerce.

The team that represents him does not seem to have much experience in this type of projects and is in our opinion another reason to keep suspended the judgment until we know more about any effective collaborations and about important groups that might start participating.

Judgment suspended, on which we will be able to return in a few weeks – or more likely in few months – also taking into account what is happening in this specific sector, with a important growth both of player both of volumes transacted.

There are alternatives to consider

We can only close taking into account the alternatives that exist in the sector and which already offer something important within the world of payments. We have Litecoin, which at least in the USE it already has a large following and is accepted by thousands of stores.

In addition to direct cryptocurrencies for payment, for the world of e-commerce we also have the emerging project Boson Protocol – which just yesterday signed an important collaboration with Mastercard – protocol that aims to exploit the NFT as escrow for decentralized online shopping.

Of alternatives, more structured and already with a greater factor of penetration and with stronger trading companies behind them. Overcoming these obstacles, even in a nascent market, will not be easy.