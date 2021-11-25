Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (25 November 2021)

Today Wall Street will be closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Telecom Italia TIM remains in the spotlight, after the rally recorded in the last few sessions

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets they started the session with fractional progress, confirming the indications that emerged in pre-opening.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up by 0.62% to 27,276 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.61%. Positive performance also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+ 0.6%) and for FTSE Italia Star (+ 0.75%).

THE major US stock indices they finished the session with mixed variations. The Dow Jones suffered a minimal decline of 0.03% to 35,804 points, while the S & P500 gained 0.23% to 4,701 points. A plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 0.44% to 15,845 points). Today Wall Street will be closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Positive day for the Tokyo stock exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a progress of 0.67% to 29,499 points.

The bitcoin nearly $ 58,000 (about 51,500 euros).

The BTP-Bund spread dropped below 130 points.

L’EUR it reported over $ 1.12.

Telecom Italia TIM remains in the spotlight, after the rally recorded in the last few sessions. Ordinary shares 1.21% to € 0.5032, while i savings securities they rise by 0.62% to 0.4669 euros.

General records a minimal decrease of 0.03% to 18.395 euros. The insurance giant has announced that it has initiated exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of La Médicale, an insurance company of Crédit Agricole Assurances aimed at healthcare professionals.

At Euronext Growth Milan TAKE OFF fails to make a price due to excess of the rise, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The shares were placed at € 4, for an initial capitalization of € 62.5 million.



