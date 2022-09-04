Brad Pitt and his new acquisition: buy a house with a private beach for 40 million dollars

Lto action movie ‘Bullet Train’, starring Brad Pitt, is being a real success. However, the actor has not only been in the news recently for his role in this action movie or for his extramarital conflicts with Angelina Jolie, since the actor, according to some American media, would have acquired an authentic century-old mansion.

The house, located in one of the most exclusive areas of California, called Carmel Highlands, was built in 1918 by architect Charles Sumner Greene. The House, valued at about $40 million, is an exclusive cliff-edge propertybuilt in stone and in almost perfect harmony with nature.

The famous actor is a renowned lover of architecture who likes to live in luxury homes with architectural features that catch his attention, which is why he would have spent some 39 million euros on what would be his new home.

The house, in addition to 180 degree views of the Pacific Ocean Y being in an environment where you merge with naturehas a rocky private beach on a cliffwhich can only be accessed from the house or from the sea.

Other famous acquisitions of Brad Pitt

The American actor is a recognized lover of architectureas he was able to demonstrate in the American magazine Oprah: “I love that architecture is a great work of art that you can be in,” the actor confessed.

Pitt has purchased houses all over the globe.coming to acquire exclusive properties in Hollywood, Mallorca, the south of France, New York and New Orleans, and it is even rumored that in the Lake of the Ozarks region, the Missouri area from which he originates.