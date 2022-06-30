Breezy Album is set for release in June just as Chris Brown sets his summer on fire

Chris Brown already has a lot going for him this summer. NFTS, a new tour, and now he’s adding a new album making the upcoming summer even hotter.

Fans can rest assured that amid the recently announced NFT tour and lineup, Chris Brown will be bringing us some new music to fuel our summer.

The singer took to Instagram with a blank white photo with black text, reading “‘Breezy’ is coming soon.”

In the Insta caption, Chris simply lists June as the release date.

Fans in his comments were elated with enthusiasm, already promoting the album even before its release. It comes after his ninth studio album, Indigo, released on June 28, 2019.

Chris Brown has announced that he is going on tour with Little baby this summer. The other day he announced an NFT collaboration with the famous founder James Dean. The popular singer is back in business after battling sexual assault allegations weeks ago.

Brown took to Instagram with a very special announcement. Included in the post was a poster featuring him and rapper Lil Baby announcing a new tour, titled One Of Them Ones, which will take place over the summer. It will be the first national race for Brown since the pandemic and the newly exonerated crooner is in vogue.