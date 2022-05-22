Brie Larson and Vin Diesel star in PHOTO on the set of Fast and Furious 10

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the tenth installment of Fast and furious It is scheduled to arrive in May of next year and will feature the participation of actors Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

MADRID, May 21 (EuropaPress).- The tenth and penultimate delivery of the saga fast and furious follow his filming. And, in addition to Jason Momoaone of the great signings of the franchise in this new adventure is Brie Larsonthe actress who plays the Captain Marvelwho has posed next to Vin Diesel in a tender image from the shoot.

As fans of the adrenaline-pumping car franchise will remember, Diesel announced last month that Larson was joining the cast of the new installment. Now the actor himself, and also the executive producer of the saga, has been the one who has shared the image through his account on his Instagram.

In the photograph appears Diesel characterized as Dominic Toretto, dressed in his characteristic sleeveless vest with Brie Larson, with rocker hair and a blue leather jacket. A snapshot full of affection, as the actress is happy leaning on Diesel’s lap. A feeling that seems reciprocal on the part of her co-star, who looks at her tenderly.

“There are some people you will meet in life… who will change you, change your family… change the world, FOREVER! #FastX”, writes Diesel in the emotional message that accompanies the photograph.

Fast and Furious 10 It is scheduled for release in May 2023 and will be directed by Louis Leterrier, who replaces Justin Lin after his departure from the film. In addition to the aforementioned Diesel, Larson and Momoa, the cast is completed by old acquaintances of the saga such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Sung Kang or Charlize Theron.