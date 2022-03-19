Brunella Torpoco | Hit men threaten the sauce boat while she is in the US: “When you come back you won’t be saved” | entertainment | SHOWS

The young saucer Brunella Torpoco He is living the worst moment of his life. And it is that for several months she has received threats and attacks from extortionists, who ask her to pay a ‘quota’ to continue singing in Callao.

The singer recently performed at a concert in La Victoria, the same one that ended in a shootout. Then she went on a tour of the United States, but the criminals do not forgive her and launched new threats against her and her family.

In statements to Magaly Tv La Firme, the grandmother of the sauce boat revealed a recent attack on her family. According to her testimony, the criminals left her with bullets and threats. “They left the envelope with the threat, with three bullets inside, and stating that when she comes from the United States they will kill her, and the third will be her mother.”, reported.

In addition, she was concerned because insecurity does not allow her granddaughter to fulfill her dream of becoming a singer. “They are bums who want to live off fools. They do not want to live working, they want the easiest. My granddaughter wakes up doing her things. She hurts us because she is my granddaughter and she is just emerging, ”she commented for the Urraca program.

BRUNELLA TORPOCO LEAVES THE STAGES

Brunella Torpoco surprised her followers by announcing her retirement from music. The sauce boat has been the victim of extortionists, who would be demanding quotas to let her work. “Crime truncated my dreams,” she says in part of her statement released on social networks

He also explained that he made this radical decision to protect his family. “I prefer to put everything aside because my family is more important to me than anything in the world. For them I broke my back working to give them a better life without hurting anyone. In these last presentations I will give everything on stage”, manifested.

