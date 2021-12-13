Building reinforced concrete ships wasn’t a great idea

Not far from the coast of Powell River, a Canadian city overlooking the Malaspina Strait in the British Columbia region, ten large ships built in the 1920s and 1940s and later abandoned now form a crumbling breakwater barrier, to long time used to protect the port and a small storage basin for tree trunks used by a nearby paper mill, once one of the largest in the world. The peculiarity of these huge aligned boats is the material they are made of: reinforced concrete.

For a certain period of time, at the end of the nineteenth century and more intensely during the World Wars, cement was a material used in shipyards in various countries of the world, including Italy, for the construction of large and small transport units. maritime. It was a choice mainly motivated by the temporary shortages of raw materials – wood but above all steel, mainly intended for the war industry – and presented a series of advantages.

The use of concrete, cheaper than steel and more easily available during the Wars, allowed to speed up the production times of naval units and, in some cases, to reduce overall costs, also eliminating the need for paints and paints to be used as a coating to prevent corrosion of the metal. This construction technique generally involved the use of overlapping steel mesh frames, welded and then incorporated into the concrete to make the walls and hulls of ships.

The main weakness of reinforced concrete ships was the known fragility of the hull in the event of a collision, which in several cases led to a relative increase in operating costs. To reduce the risk of damage, the hulls of large transport ships had to be thicker than normal, and this led either to a reduction in cargo space compared to boats built with traditional materials, or to a significant increase in the occupied area. from the cross section of the ship. And this in turn led to an increase in overall weight and the need for more energy to move the ship.

Reinforced concrete river barges existed in Europe as early as the late nineteenth century. But the most intense phase of production of naval mobile units in reinforced concrete was during the First and Second World Wars, especially in the United States, where the army ordered the construction of small fleets of ocean-going vessels. The largest of these was the SS Selma, a unit of 6,826 gross tons, 125 meters long and 16 wide, launched in 1919 – the same day as the signing of the Versailles pact, the peace treaty that officially ended the World War I – and then briefly used as an oil tanker.

Less than a year after launch, a collision with a pier in Tampico, Mexico caused an 18-meter-long leak in the ship’s hull. After an interim repair and numerous unsuccessful attempts to completely repair and then resell it, the SS Selma was eventually abandoned in Galveston Bay, Texas, where it still stands today, partially submerged.

The oldest known reinforced concrete boat dates back to 1848 and was built by a French inventor named Joseph-Louis Lambot. It was a small hull, presented at the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1855. An Italian engineer, Carlo Gabellini, then began at the end of the nineteenth century to build small boats in ferrocement, a sort of reinforced concrete with smaller diameter rods and sheets that are thinner and easier to shape.

The first ferrocement boat intended for ocean voyages was built in 1917 by the Norwegian Nicolay Fougner: it was a 400-ton ship, 26 meters long, called Namsenfjord. It was the relative success of Namsenfjord that led the United States government to entrust Fougner himself with a feasibility study for the construction of large ships. On April 12, 1918, US President Woodrow Wilson approved a program that involved the construction of 24 warships in reinforced concrete: only 12 were built, those that were already under construction at the time of the end of the First World War.

The 12 ships of the American program were completed but then resold to private companies which used them for the storage of raw materials and for merchant transport. One of these, the SS Palo Alto tanker, completed in 1919, remained unused until 1929 and was then intentionally run aground off a Northern California beach, where in later years it became an entertainment venue accessible via a pier (they were built on board a dance floor and swimming pool) and a tourist attraction, finally closed to the public in 1950.

Another ship from the early 1920s, the SS San Pasqual, built in a shipyard in San Diego and then used briefly as an oil tanker, was damaged following a storm in 1921 and remained unused until 1924. A Cuban company bought it. of molasses, for use as a deposit, but in 1933 it ran aground off the coast of Cayo Las Brujas, where it is still found today. In the following decades it was first used as a sighting station for German submarines, after being armed; then as a prison for soldiers arrested during the Cuban revolution in the 1950s; finally, more recently, as a ten-room hotel.

The fragility of the hulls of reinforced concrete ships was tragically clear from the start, on October 30, 1920, when a large cargo steamer called the SS Cape Fear and built in a Wilmington, North Carolina shipyard, sank in three minutes offshore. coasts of Rhode Island following a collision with another ship, killing 19 crew members.

Immediately after the First World War, other more conventional materials and construction techniques were preferred to concrete, capable of guaranteeing the production of ships that were easier to manage. But in the early 1940s and with the United States entering World War II, reinforced concrete was again used in many shipyards to make up for contractors’ steel shortages. In addition to the construction of two dozen ships, the US government also commissioned the construction of large reinforced concrete barges, to be towed by tugs, which were used in many important military operations, including the Normandy landings.

After the Second World War the technique of building reinforced concrete ships was not further developed. Many of the existing ones were demolished, others abandoned and still others used as breakwaters.