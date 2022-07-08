Bukele attacks the New York Times for Bitcoin

After publication of the prestigious international media, this is what the Salvadoran president replies

After an article published by the prestigious American media The New Yok Times in which he points out that Bitcoin in El Salvador “seems to be failing”, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele attacked the newspaper through his Twitter account.

“Since when the @nytimes has devoted so much time and space to economic initiatives in El Salvador? It is clear that they are afraid, Bitcoin is inevitable”Bukele tweeted Thursday night.

The president’s message was accompanied by a photograph with the media’s printed publication, which he titled: “El Salvador’s big bet on Bitcoin isn’t paying off” (El Salvador’s big bet on Bitcoin is not paying off).

Since when the @nytimes Have you devoted so much time and space to El Salvador’s economic initiatives? It’s clear they’re afraid, #bitcoin it is unavoidable. By the way, they say we’re heading to default. Will they publish an apology once we pay everything on time? 😉 pic.twitter.com/XBNsUScRLW – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 8, 2022

In the printed publication of the New York Times, it is highlighted that “making the digital currency a national currency has brought the poor country closer to default”, referring to the possible default of debts that El Salvador may incur.

Given this, Bukele added in his tweet: “By the way, they say we’re headed for default. Will they post an apology once we pay everything on time?”

YOU CAN READ: Bitcoin “seems to be failing” in El Salvador, says the New York Times

The media states in its digital version in Spanish that “Bitcoin was destined to transform the economy of El Salvador, and place the poor Central American nation as an unlikely precursor to a financial revolution”, but then points out that “almost a year after that the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, surprised the financial world by converting the most popular digital currency into legal tender, his bet seems to be failing, and has highlighted the gap between the utopian promises of cryptocurrency advocates and the economic reality.

ALSO: “There is no proof that the Bitcoin purchases were made,” says computer expert

Likewise, the article points out not only the collapse of the price of Bitcoin, which has lost 60% of its value so far this year, but also the little use that Salvadorans give it, despite all the momentum that has been given to it. given by the government through the use of public money.

“The government gave this project all the momentum that could be expected, and even so it failed,” Fernando Alvarez, an economist at the University of Chicago, told the media.

And not only that, the medium also reflects in the publication that the Bitcoin Law “has exposed the deficiencies of its autocratic style of governing, focused on its image.”

RETURN TO HOME