Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and more who have enjoyed Coachella 2022 | Music

Daniel Gutierrez DieckApril 24, 2022 – 12:24

In addition to performing at the festival, artists from all over the world enjoy the shows as fans.

Coachella It is the most important festival in the world and not only brings together the best artists on stage, there are also many who enjoy it as fans. In this 2022, Camila Cabello, Becky G and many others have been seen enjoying the shows with all the fans.

Throughout both weekends, through social networks we have been able to see different celebrities enjoying the show in Indio, California.

Luis Fonsi and Juanes

The singer of “Despacito” published a photograph from his Instagram account, in which he posed with the interpreter of “A Dios Le Pido”, Karen Martínez and the Spanish model, Águeda López.

Becky G

In addition to going up with Grupo Firme to wave the Mexican flag, the American singer also shared the stage with Karol G and then enjoyed the festival with everyone present.

Camila Hair

In addition to sharing an Instagram story, enjoying Coachella 2022, the “Señorita” singer was also seen in the vicinity of it.

Harry Styles, Olvia Wilde and James Corden

It was not enough to deliver a couple of memorable presentations, Harry Styles also wanted to enjoy the Coachella 2022 festival and especially the presentation of BIllie Eilish. Along with him, James Corden and the couple of the Britanic were also seen: Olivia Wilde.

Justin Bieber

The Canadian singer was seen being “a chair” for his wife, Hailey Baldwin, to sit on while they enjoyed the 2022 Coachella festival. The singer was also part of Daniel Caesar’s performance.

