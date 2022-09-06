Camino de Santiago railway route

The AVE at 07:33 on Saturday was full of Betis who traveled to see their team at the Santiago Bernabéu. The whole trip I was humming the Fito and Fitipaldis song that was playing in the taxi that took us to the station. Madrid soldier. The children in the film they screened looked like Haaland’s nephews.

Andrea also went to soccer. This girl was traveling with her cousin, her uncle and her grandfather. The girl asked divine questions. To her uncle: “How much is a plane for you alone?”. To her cousin: “Have you ever ridden a horse?” Her cousin, who knew a lot about airplanes, told her that he was allergic to furry animals. Otto Preminger said that he never made a western because he didn’t like riding with horses. The train is a hairless horse with a mane of smoke (already symbolic). The iron horse. Andrea’s uncle and grandfather talked about football and the good snails that the bars in the Juncal neighborhood usually have. Or the Juncal.









My son Paco accompanied me on the trip. He already knows that I always go to the cafeteria when the train passes through Puertollano, where I grew up, and Ciudad Real, where I was born. It was his second visit to the Santiago Bernabéu. The first was on August 16, 2016. Another Andrea, my daughter, was flying to the United States and after saying goodbye we went to the Paseo de la Castellana stadium to watch a friendly Real Madrid-Stade Reims. The kick of honor was made by the octogenarians: Raymond Kopa and Paco Gento. Already deceased.

The statistics say that Betis had five consecutive visits to the Bernabéu without conceding a goal. In one of them they won with a solitary goal from the Paraguayan Sanabria. Triumph that made dermatologist Ismael Yebra, a member of Betis, very amused, now taking care of Gento and Kopa’s skin in the heaven of the good guys. From Betis and Zamora, which was not taken in an hour.

This trip was another way of doing the Camino de Santiago. We take the Metro at Atocha, change at Tribunal and get off at Santiago Bernabéu station. On the platform, a giant photo of the legendary president and his biography. He was born in Almansa in 1895. By age, he was from the generation of 27. He came into the world three years before Lorca and Aleixandre, presided over a team founded the year Alberti and Cernuda were born (1902) and hung up his boots as a footballer in 1927. December 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the completion of the stadium, which is now undergoing a profound reform by its current president, the builder and former UCD councilor Florentino Pérez.

Streets of universal Andalusians in the vicinity of the stadium: Juan Ramón Jiménez, Manuel de Falla. Also Doctor Fleming Street, which in times, when Ángel Palomino wrote his novel about the Fleming Coast, was famous and not precisely because of penicillin. Lots of brotherhood around. The double militancy of Del Sol and Gordillo has done a lot for this cordial understanding. Two Brazilians score the goals for Madrid. At the break, in the VIP area, three young people talk about two other Brazilians: Lula and Bolsonaro.

The Madrid Metro is from the time of the team. It absorbs without crowding the crowd that leaves the stadium. Four ladies who seem to have come from the theater to see Lina Morgan, each one waving a fan, position themselves as best they can. They did not know that there was football, they ask and someone tells them that Madrid has beaten Betis. “Well, I already have my husband entertained,” says one of them.

The Barcelona-Sants train leaves before the Seville train for the return trip. Just at the time when Seville-Barcelona begins. Football matches are formatted as railway routes. Fewer people come back than they were. A father with her two children: she, with the Madrid shirt; him, with that of Betis. A traveler wearing a T-shirt with Stosic on the back lifts up another wearing one from Fekir. Seniority is a degree.

Half a wagon is seeing the Seville-Barcelona through different mobile ducts. Someone will have to follow the movie with the helmets. I the lyrics, you the music, with Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore. The goals are coming and the buzz of the comments goes up. In front of me, a young woman isolates herself from the virtual stadium, she has just made it dark. Read with relish a book that she does not stop underlining. On the cover, a Cameroonian aborigine. Its titled The innocent anthropologist, by Nigel Barley. An English anthropologist born the year the works at the Bernabéu were completed. He had not seen the wings of Levandowski and Malinowski braid since Anthropology professor Alberto del Campo presented his book on soccer at La Carbonería.

The train passes through Ciudad Real and Puertollano again. It’s already dark night. The attractions of the patron saint festivities of the second locality appear illuminated. The anthropology lecturer gets off in Córdoba. Barley lived in Cameroon and the book recounts her experiences. The country of Samuel Eto’o, the only Cameroonian who got the Pichichi, who played in Levandowski’s position. The press talks about the latest great publishing novelty: the new novel by the South African Nobel Prize winner Coetzee, The pianist. The story of a Polish pianist who travels to Barcelona and falls in love. The soccer player from that country fell in love with Robles’ food when he came to Seville with his team to play the European Championship. Now there will be a repeat. Or they will have taken it in Glovo.