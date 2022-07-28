Can I play the Mega Millions lottery if I don’t live in the United States?

The Mega Millions exceeds US $ 1,000 million 0:45

(CNN Spanish) — Many people do not stop talking about the Mega Millions in the United States. And how not to do it if the jackpot has already exceeded US$ 1,000 million?

After no one matched the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot reached $1.025 million to be played this Friday, July 29 at 11 pm ET.

Although the winner won’t walk away with the full amount ($602.5 million in cash minus federal and state taxes that must be deducted), no one would be averse to a few hundred million dollars.

If I am a foreigner, can I play the Mega Millions lottery?

So much money not only attracts the attention of Americans, but also people from other countries.

To quickly answer: yes, you can participate even if you are not from the United States. Now we go with the details.

The official Mega Millions website states that foreigners can buy tickets to participate and win, but this must happen when they are visiting the US.

“Visitors to the United States are always welcome to purchase tickets for our game at an American lottery store while visiting this country; you don’t have to be a resident to win,” he explains.

Additionally, Mega Millions emphasizes an important point: drawing tickets are not sold outside of the United States. So you must be careful not to fall into fraud.

“Mega Millions is not affiliated with or endorses any company that claims to sell our tickets worldwide, online or otherwise. If you decide to do business with one of those companies, you do so at your own risk; the rules of Mega Millions prohibits the purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions,” he explains.