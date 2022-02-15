Cardano al Campo dedicates a park to February 10, in memory of the exodus and the victims of sinkholes





Cardano al Campo remembers the victims of sinkholes and Istrian-Dalmatian exiles with the dedication of the Park 10 February, inaugurated on Saturday 12.

The mayor was present at the ceremony Maurizio Colombo, the deputy mayor and councilor for culture Valter Tomasini, don Aldo Mascheroni who recited the prayer of the exiles, the musical body La Filarmonica, the young people of the Municipal Council of boys and girls led by the mayor Alessandro Pinto, a presence also emphasized by Colombo. Also present were the mayors of the nearby municipalities of Samarate, Casorate Sempione And Arsago Seprio.

“As authoritative statesmen said, in the past, in those years a crime against humanity was carried out with ethnic cleansing, which also our President Mattarella in his past speech at the Quirinale did not fail to remember, arguing that the actions will never be justifiable repressive, atrocities, mass murder, wars, racial hatred that characterized the past century “said the mayor Maurizio Colombo.

«There are men stained with violence that never could have been imagined, blinded by popular diversity, from a criminal design of ideological oppression, from different ethnic, social, cultural or national affiliations. In this scenario, the tragedy of the Foibe assumes the contours of a genocide of unprecedented, unacceptable, unjustifiable ferocity. After the first executions, dating back to the days immediately following September 8, 1943, massacres, deportations and abuses followed one another. Episodes that continued even after the end of the Second World War, counting among the most serious and dramatic massacres of Italians committed in peacetime ».

“The date of February 10 commemorates the day the peace treaty was signed in 1947 which assigned Istria and most of Venezia Giulia to Yugoslavia. A lot of innocent blood bathed those lands “continued the mayor. “Cardano today with your presence wants to give an honorable prominence and pay due respect to all those who were unaware and obliged victims of those atrocities in the hidden hope of reaching the necessary civic and social maturity so that similar wickedness never happens again. “.

l memory of the Istrian exodus

There were 300 thousand Italians who left the territory passed to Yugoslavia, threatened by the physical elimination of people in part deemed guilty of complicity with the anti-Slavic policy and the violent repressions of the previous fascist regime, partly because they were considered “irreducible” to the new communist regime that was imposing itself (a valid overall reconstruction can be found in the document of the Italian-Slovenian Commission, the result of almost ten years of work by historians).

Although the methods of elimination have been different, the violence is symbolically represented by sinkholethe natural cavities used to make bodies disappear.

The “Remembrance Day” falls on February 10thanniversary of the peace treaties of Paris, imposed on Italy at the end of the Second World War, which involved the loss of the colonies, of three provinces between Venezia Giulia and Dalmatia (in favor of Yugoslavia), of three municipalities in the Maritime Alps (a favor of France).

The Day of Remembrance was established by the Republic in 2004, “in order to preserve and renew the memory of the tragedy of the Italians and of all the victims of sinkholethe exodus from their lands of the Istrians, Rijeka and Dalmatians after World War II and the more complex affair of the eastern border ”.



