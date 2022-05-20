Cardi B demands her flowers: “You can see the influence”

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Cardi B has always been one to speak her mind, and she’s sick of people not showing her the respect she deserves.

“My fans are pointing out things that I’ve influenced,” Cardi said in a clip shared by The neighborhood conversation. “My fans don’t say that people are copying me or anything, my fans are just saying that, for example, you can see the influence. Why does it bother you guys so much? I just feel like the people try to discredit me so badly that they just like trying to erase everything i do.

The “WAP” rapper took to Twitter to dig deeper into this point.

“Well, like I said here, GO CHECK how many people use directors and photographers before and after I used them,” she wrote. “Go see how many people are trying to redo the naked dance scene from the press. Check how many people wore a certain brand b4 and after I put it on my body.

One fan clarified that Cardi’s comments weren’t directed at the performers, just the “Stans and locals who sit around and act like she has no impact.”

“Thank you,” Cardi replied.

Cardi B’s impact on Hip Hop has nothing to do with it, which is impressive considering it’s been four years since she released her debut. Privacy breach. On Tuesday, May 17, Cardi confirmed her second album was coming, but it’s taking time due to what she called “technical difficulties.”

“I’ve seen a lot of you say bullshit like ‘Oh she’s not feeding us,'” she said in a voice note. “So when I put what I’m going to release, I talk about it more because clearly, I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my last project. I didn’t have one, no two, but three technical difficulties on the music I was working on that needed to be resolved and sorted out before releasing it.

She continued, “When things come out, that’s when I talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out because I know you want it and I’m gonna get it for you. give, okay? Okay.”

