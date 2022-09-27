Cardiologist performs 1st medicine consultation in metaverse Aimedis

🔊 Click to listen

Aimedis, the first city dedicated to health in the metaverse and with its own hospital, has carried out the first real-time medical consultation on a metaversian platform. Cardiologist Ioannis Skalidis treated a 30-year-old patient with severe chest pain in a private room in the Aimedis metaverse. The success of this cardiology consultation, carried out through digital avatars, demonstrates for the first time the viability of the metaverse as a telemedicine platform, explains Aimedis.

Presented in Barcelona

The achievement was presented at the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology, held last August in Barcelona, ​​and was simultaneously published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. The project was carried out by Dr. Skalidis and the Cardiology teams of the University Hospitals of Heraklion in Greece and Lausanne, Switzerland.

After a review carried out in the cardiology unit of the University Hospital of Lausanne (Switzerland), the patient was sent home. However, since there was no precise diagnosis, Skalidis assigned the patient a private room in the Aimedis metaverse, along with a portable D-Heart device, to attend to him in case of new symptoms or discomfort.

Metaverse and medicine in Aimedis

The metaverse medical device was able to perform a completely safe and reliable hospital-grade electrocardiogram (ECG), providing real-time data. In this way, when chest discomfort reappeared, the patient could be seen in a very short time. The results of the electrocardiogram (ECG) performed by the D-Heart device were normal, so Dr. Skalidis was able to reassure the patient. In this way, the metaverse is revealed as a very useful tool for patients who live far from hospitals.

digital avatars

Skalidis clarified that this first health consultation in the Aimedis metaverse was done in real time and that he interacted with the patient in the same way as in a normal consultation. both andThe patient and the doctor interacted at all times through their digital avatars. In the consultation, both had personalized access to the Aimedis platform, using VR headset.

The applications of the Metaverse today are innumerable. Although the Metaverse concept was born a long time ago, being used, above all, in the field of video games, technological advances place this technology as one of the great global trends, which attracts companies from all sectors.

Metaverse and 5G

Aimedis, founded in 2017 by Drs. Michael J. Kaldasch and Ben O. El Idrissi, announced in February this year its partnership with Meta Health, a Singaporean company focused on health technology, to build virtual medical cities. As reported by Meta Health, the plan is to build virtual spaces so that medical professionals can open and rent medical consultations. Another objective is the link with virtual medical cities in other parts of the world so that patients can obtain second opinions from accredited specialists. Meta Health highlights that the interoperability of health data linked to the deployment of “5G”, with multiple smart city projects in Asia, will provide a large market for the service of medicine in the metaverse.

Countries without medical infrastructure

Aimedis was born as an eHealth platform powered by blockchain technology to transform and improve patient care. The objective of the platform is to provide an immersive patient-doctor interaction space, in order to provide the appropriate treatments in an easy and agile way. Within this metaverse dedicated to health and clinical hospital care, patients can attend consultations, exams and meetings in real time. Proposals like Aimedis’s can play an important role in countries that lack adequate health care infrastructure to serve the population.

Patients from all over the world

At the end of December last year, Aimedis reported on the construction of the first virtual city dedicated to health: Aimedis Health City. Within this virtual city, there is the Alpha Hospital; a space where therapy sessions, consultations, visits to the doctor and interactions between patients will take place. Aimedis also has educational spaces for private and professional practices for pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, insurance companies and others.

The Metaverse of Aimedis Avalon

Aimedis was designed to treat patients from all over the world. It is currently available in 11 languages ​​and plans to integrate many more in the future. Today, the Aimedis metaverse integrates NFT tokens to manage patients’ medical data and for the sale and purchase of scientific data in its metaverse. It also has its own token, called AIMX, based on the Binance Smart Chain. To this day, the metaverse Aimedis implements a non-public decentralized blockchain, where it stores and manages data and information.

Hospitals in Korea and Emirates

Following the success of Aimedis, other hospitals have already announced the opening of clinics in the metaverse. This is the case of the University Hospital of South Korea, which last August announced its association with the medical service provider Deltoid, to serve patients from all over the world in the metaverse, according to the Korea Research Center- EU.

A month earlier, in July, Thumbay Group, a United Arab Emirates company specializing in healthcare, also announced its intention to open a hospital in the metaverse. Its intention is to create immersive remote consultations with doctors from different specialties so that patients can choose doctors from anywhere in the world. According to Arabian Business, the idea is that the hospital can be operational in October.

