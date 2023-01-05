Carlos Correa spoke with another team that is not the New York Mets – SwingCompleto

By Guillermo Sanchez

The soap opera between the New York Mets and Carlos Correa It still does not have a good term, this after the team made known its concern for the health of the Puerto Rican. As if that weren’t enough, tonight it was revealed that the player’s agent has been in talks with at least one other team.

According to Jon Heyman of New York Sports: “Carlos camp in contact with at least one other team for the first time in 2 weeks as negotiations with the Mets regarding contract language are a bit tricky”.

The Minnesota Twins “They were one of the teams in contact with Boras” Jon Heyman added. The Twins’ offer is reportedly around a 10-year, $285 million contract.

It may interest you: THE TIME HAS ARRIVED: 2 teams made offers to Aroldis Chapman (Sources)

I quote: “This latest twist has at least added additional intrigue to a situation that everyone had agreed would likely lead to a deal with the Mets, perhaps later this week, even after they raised an issue involving Mets’ right ankle.” Correa in medical exams».

We don’t know how serious these conversations are, but according to the report, someone within the Mets organization mentioned to Heyman that the Puerto Rican would reach an agreement with the club.

“Ultimately, I don’t think [Steve Cohen] I let it go”, said the source.

In New York, they mentioned a health issue related to Correa’s ankle/leg in his physical just after they finalized a $315 million, 12-year deal. Mets general manager Billy Eppler and the Mets’ top lawyers have handled most of the talks over the past two weeks, but Cohen, the one who made the deal with Boras in the early hours of December 21 from Hawaii , where he was on vacation, is now believed to be at least peripherally involved, which should be a positive sign.