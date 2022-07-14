celebrities who have bullied others for fun

We know many stories of actors and Famous who suffered from bullying in their childhood or adolescence, but there are others who, even in adulthood, continue to bully other people, sometimes protected by being stars and other times because their victims remain silent.

Such is the case with two Hollywood stars who were accused by the Mexican Sandra Echeverriais about Aaron Taylor Johnson Y taylor kitschtwo actors who in recent years have been active in Hollywood with greater or lesser success. Echeverria took the networks to remember an event during the recording of savages where the three actors shared credits. She recounted how for one scene she was tied hand and foot, and between takes the two actors would start the truck causing the actress to fly out and hit herself with the motion of the truck. While she recounted that Aaron Taylor-Johnson later apologized, she stated in her first tweet that if she had happened to him today, she would definitely have accused them.

I decided not to say anything and suck it up but I hated them. Two famously arrogant teenagers were able to do just that.

Some time later at the Premiere Aaron came to apologize. At least he did seem to feel bad. Taylor was worth mother. That gives you the power of Hollywood? I do not know. – Sandra Echeverria (@sandraecheverr) July 11, 2022

However, the story behind Sandra Echeverría’s experience is not at all strange in a place like Hollywood, where even the audition process can be difficult and a challenge to self-esteem. There are testimonies like that of Winona Ryder who has recounted how some Hollywood producers discouraged her from continuing in the industry because she simply was not pretty enough.

But aside from the audition process and how scathing it can be for self-esteem, there are cases of other stars “bullies” that taking advantage of their stardom, power or influence have managed to annoy other people and get away with it. The following are just a couple of examples of these stars that practice the

bullying between adults

.

It may interest you:

Films against bullying children regarding their identity



Celebrities who have been bullies

Despite the fact that around her there are a whole series of conspiracies and theories about how the actress does not know how to read, there are also many rumors about how Lea Michele is a woman capable of bullying her companions on the set. At least that’s how it was made known when her co-star in gleeSamantha Marie Ware declared that Leah made her life “a living hell”, until cases practically out of heavy girls and other teen movies in which the actress wouldn’t allow certain actors to sit at her table. Another of her co-stars, Heather Morris, even tweeted amid the commotion in which Lea was also accused of being racist, referring to the lack of respect and treatment that the actress had with others.

When Charlie’s Angels was brought to the big screen, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu became the new angels, however, it became public knowledge that Bill Murray antagonized Lucy Liu during filming, constantly criticizing her acting ability and questioning why. it was there.

Ellen was not only accused of bullying, but also harassment and discrimination in the workplace, particularly on the set of her talk show. Ellen. These accusations caused the comedian to be almost canceled, although she managed to stay on the air longer, although the audience turned their back on her. In addition to work environment issues on her show, examples of her with other celebrities such as Dakota Johnson have been cited.

It may interest you:

Celebs Proving Exes Can Be Friends Too



Bullying in Hollywood persists because of silence

As has happened in cases of abuse of power and sexual abuse, bullying is generally not reported or charged at the time it occurs for fear of losing a job or opportunities. Not to mention other repercussions like the bullying getting worse after reporting it.

Although it is considered that Hollywood (and the film and television industry in general) is very glamorous, the truth is that this type of behavior is usually ignored as long as the perpetrators (bullies) deliver results… or at least that was found by Brian Hill, a film director who conducted a series of anonymous interviews with people in the industry and in the UK industry alone 56% of those interviewed reported being victims of bullying.

However, despite moves like metoo that promoted a culture of denunciation against characters who abused their power, everything indicates that the industry is still permeated by individuals who take advantage of their stardom or influence to make the lives of others more complicated, to say the least.

It may interest you:

Hilary Duff and other Hollywood actors who are descendants of royalty



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

