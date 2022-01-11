CELEBRITY FILM AWARDS 1 – Nominations revealed

Nominations have been revealed for the 1st edition of the Celebrity Film Awards, whose awards ceremony will take place within one month of the Oscar Night.

The Celebrity Film Awards are intended to celebrate the film industry by honoring the best films of the season. The jury is made up of industry professionals, including members of the Hollywood Critics Association, Critics Choice Awards, Chicago Indie Critics, Seattle Film Critics Society, Online Film Critics Society, Online Film and Television Association, as well as journalists accredited to specialized magazines including Rotten Tomatoes , Letterboxd, Moviefone, The Hollywood Times and many others.

The main objective of the CFAs is therefore to bring about a new era in cinema through new methods of film criticism including vlogs, webcasts, podcasts and more, as well as to promote the growth of an informed cinema audience, to promote awareness of the Internet as source of news, communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and film and finally encourage a high standard of journalism through online media.

The founder Walter Nicoletti announced the nominations: after almost a year of work we were able to lay the foundations for an international event that aims to celebrate the film industry every year through prizes that we hope to be able to deliver directly into the hands of the stars. Hollywood, also thanks to the direct connections we have established with professionals in the sector, who are part of the most important cinema organizations in the world and who live in the United States.

CFA Nomination:

BEST FILM

Dune Movie

Belfast

The French Dispatch

Dont Look Up

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith (King Richard)

Winston Duke (Nine Days)

Joaquin Phoenix (Cmon Cmon)

Matt Damon (The Last Duel)

BEST ACTRESS

Rebecca Hall (The Night House)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Penelope Cruz (Mother Paralelas)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

Cillian Murphy (A Quiet Place Part 2)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rita Moreno (West Side Story)

Olga Merediz (In the Heights)

Caitrona Balfe (Belfast)

Rebecca Ferguson (Dune)

BEST EDITING

Dune Movie

Being the Ricardos

The French Dispatch

James Bond 007 No Time To Die

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune Movie

West Side Story

The French Dispatch

James Bond 007 No Time To Die

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Billie Eilish: The Worlds A Little Blurry

Flee

Val

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

It was the hand of God

Flee

Drive My Car

Riders of Justice

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Last Night in Soho

Nine Days

Licorice Pizza

Dune Movie

BEST ANIMATION

Luca

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchell Vs The Machines