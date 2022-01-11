CELEBRITY FILM AWARDS 1 – Nominations revealed
Nominations have been revealed for the 1st edition of the Celebrity Film Awards, whose awards ceremony will take place within one month of the Oscar Night.
The Celebrity Film Awards are intended to celebrate the film industry by honoring the best films of the season. The jury is made up of industry professionals, including members of the Hollywood Critics Association, Critics Choice Awards, Chicago Indie Critics, Seattle Film Critics Society, Online Film Critics Society, Online Film and Television Association, as well as journalists accredited to specialized magazines including Rotten Tomatoes , Letterboxd, Moviefone, The Hollywood Times and many others.
The main objective of the CFAs is therefore to bring about a new era in cinema through new methods of film criticism including vlogs, webcasts, podcasts and more, as well as to promote the growth of an informed cinema audience, to promote awareness of the Internet as source of news, communicate and discuss ideas about journalism and film and finally encourage a high standard of journalism through online media.
The founder Walter Nicoletti announced the nominations: after almost a year of work we were able to lay the foundations for an international event that aims to celebrate the film industry every year through prizes that we hope to be able to deliver directly into the hands of the stars. Hollywood, also thanks to the direct connections we have established with professionals in the sector, who are part of the most important cinema organizations in the world and who live in the United States.
CFA Nomination:
BEST FILM
Dune Movie
Belfast
The French Dispatch
Dont Look Up
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith (King Richard)
Winston Duke (Nine Days)
Joaquin Phoenix (Cmon Cmon)
Matt Damon (The Last Duel)
BEST ACTRESS
Rebecca Hall (The Night House)
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Penelope Cruz (Mother Paralelas)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)
Cillian Murphy (A Quiet Place Part 2)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Rita Moreno (West Side Story)
Olga Merediz (In the Heights)
Caitrona Balfe (Belfast)
Rebecca Ferguson (Dune)
BEST EDITING
Dune Movie
Being the Ricardos
The French Dispatch
James Bond 007 No Time To Die
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dune Movie
West Side Story
The French Dispatch
James Bond 007 No Time To Die
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Billie Eilish: The Worlds A Little Blurry
Flee
Val
Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
It was the hand of God
Flee
Drive My Car
Riders of Justice
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Last Night in Soho
Nine Days
Licorice Pizza
Dune Movie
BEST ANIMATION
Luca
Flee
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Mitchell Vs The Machines