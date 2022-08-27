César Costa, the good boy of sweaters and rock & roll who says he has never tried drugs

There is an idea that the trinity “sex, drugs and rock & roll” traps many of those who are part of the entertainment world. And yes, it happens. But there are also some who do not fall into temptation and present themselves as pristine characters, as is the case with Cesar Costa.

Singer César Costa at the 15th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2014. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for LARAS).

Cesar Costa by itself it is a legend. He pioneered the rock&roll in Mexico in the mid-1950s, and a youth actor in Mexican cinema. With numerous successes in both scenes, he managed to cross over to television with starring roles in Ambrose’s Carbine, Single dadamong others, to later be a driver in A new day.

In a conservative society like Mexico more than half a century ago, Costa’s image was very well accepted for projecting freshness and youth; with their iconic sweaters – of which he had more than a thousand– presented himself as a well behaved child and, of course, it was accepted by adults, in addition to overcoming the censorship of the media and the State, which watched with strict suspicion the young “rebellious” generation that struggled to express their emotions and feelings. Wow, they even wanted to present it to their grandmother!

And in that world of rebellion, his way of expressing it was with the firm conviction of not falling into the temptation of drugs, thanks to the intervention of a university professor.

At the same time that he was trying his luck in music, the interpreter of ‘Dime que la Quiero’ and ‘Kisses by telephone’ was studying Law at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). In the third year of his degree, his Criminology professor exempted him from taking an exam on the condition that he hand in a special assignment.

“Dr. Alfonso Quiroz Cuarón told me ‘comrade, you don’t give me an exam, give me a job’, ‘of course, teacher, delighted, about what?’, ‘drug addiction’, ‘specifically what’, cocaine and marijuana ‘”, the actor told Gustavo Adolfo Infante on the program In company of.

“I went to study, I took a dive to see what that really meant and when I realized the wonderful tool that he had given me through knowledge, I went to look for him at his house about two years old, ‘ I come to thank you, because you have no idea how much you helped me’, ‘no, I do have an idea, that’s why I left it to you'”. he remembered her.

Continue reading the story

For the singer, that lesson It allowed him to avoid “tremendous things; on tours you saw everything, from people who injected themselves, coca was normal, pot was the same”.

What a detail from the teacher, well, those are the things that I will never forget, because he foresaw, he saw me in class and everything, ‘he is going to be exposed or is already exposed to all this, let him know in what is he getting into if he is going to get into it’, and when I saw the havoc they cause, how it tears your nervous system to pieces, (which) attacks your security, the values ​​that are cracking everywhere, I said ‘no, this is not for me’.Cesar Costa

The actor, who prepares to return to television with a spinoff of Single dad, also assured that even with the pressure from some of his scene partners to consume – “there was a very nice one who told me ‘no man, you leave this whenever you want, I’ve left it about a hundred times'” -, no tried no tobacco. “You realize that you fall, and it’s not so easy to get rid of it (…) because creating a dependency for me made me really silly, fighting the rest of your life to get rid of it, I saw how many people who smoked tobacco cigarettes suffered and that they couldn’t leave it, and I said ‘well, what’s the need to create an addiction that later all your life you’re going to be fighting to get rid of it'”.

READ ALSO:

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Tacos of terror: crime messes with the icon of Mexico