Chicken nuggets without eggs and milk in an air fryer: the easy recipe

Today we offer you an easy and tasty recipe: i chicken nuggets in air fryer.

Nuggets are gods appetizing pieces of minced and breaded chicken invented by the agronomist Robert C. Baker in 1963, at a laboratory at Cornell University, where he taught food science.

Typical of American cuisine and, above all, fast food, nuggets are very easy to do and are perfect for a aperitif between friends or like break hunger at any time of day! Alternatively you can enjoy them as a delicious second course.

The recipe that we propose today is very simple and does not include the use of milk and eggs. You only need to get some chicken, cornflakes and the spices you like best. We also recommend the recipe for crispy chicken with cornflakes in an air fryer.

Cooking with the air fryer will allow you to obtain morsels very crunchy outside and soft inside, very light and not greasy.

Let’s see immediately how to proceed.

Ingrediants chicken nuggets in air fryer

300 gr of chicken

50 gr corn flakes

paprika

onion powder

salt

Method

Cut the chicken into small pieces and put it in the mixer together with the onion powder, at the paprika and al salt, so blend good ingredients.

Breading

Put the corn flakes in a food-grade plastic bag and, using a pestle or meat tenderizer, shred them. You don’t have to crumble them, just break them down into smaller pieces.

Put the ground chicken in a bowl, then take some, form a croquette and pass it in the cornflakes. Try to make the cornflakes adhere well and cover the entire surface of the nuggets with them. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Make sure that the croquettes have approx all the same size, so as to obtain uniform cooking.

Cooking

As you bread the nuggets, place them in the basket of the air fryer and cook on 200 ° for 15 minutes. A puff of oil spray and halfway through cooking, turn and repeat the puff of oil.

Once cooked, place the nuggets on a plate and serve with some pink sauce! Remember that each air fryer is different from the others so the cooking minutes could increase as well as decrease, adjust yourself.

Advice

We added some onion powder and paprika to the mixture, but you you can use the spices you like best, such as pepper or garlic powder.

Alternatively, if you don’t like spicy flavors, you can add just a pinch of salt and grated Parmesan to the chicken.