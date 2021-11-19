China condemns the opening of a Taiwanese embassy in Lithuania

Even the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, has spoken out against the decision of the Baltic country and reiterates that “Lithuania will pay for its mistakes, taking on all the consequences”.

Step back – Based on relations between China and Lithuania on establishing diplomatic contacts in 1991, the European state clearly recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China as China’s sole legal executive. At the same time, he promised not to establish relations or conduct official exchanges with Taiwan. But on July 20, Taiwan’s foreign minister announced on Twitter the turnaround: “Taiwan and Lithuania are close allies, linked by an unshakable faith in the power of freedom and democracy “. Hence the decision of the Lithuanian government to open the representative office in its own country. For Beijing, the July one represented” a red line “that should not have been exceeded.

China’s move – On August 10, the Chinese government recalled its ambassador, Shen Zhifei, and invited the Baltic country to do the same with its diplomat, Diana Mickeviciene. Not only that: China has suspended trains and exports of some goods, implementing various other forms of economic and commercial retaliation. The Dragon has also intensified efforts to persuade other states to limit their interactions with Taiwan or to stop them. Currently only 15 countries have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.