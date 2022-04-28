China reports the first human case of H3N8 bird flu: Is it a new virus, is it related to Covid-19?

La China National Health Commission reported that a four-year-old boy has become the first person infected with the H3N8 strain of bird flu. The little boy, who lives in the city of Zhumadian, in Henan province, he began to develop symptoms such as fever on April 5, however, his condition worsened on April 10, for which he was transferred to a medical institution.

After studies, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that it is a contagion of the H3N8 flu, but stressed that the risk of person-to-person transmission is low.

This H3N8 strain has infected horses, dogs and seals, but has never been detected in humans, so the National Health Commission (NHC) of China said that this case was “a unique transmission between species, and the risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

The little one would have been infected after have been in contact with chickens at home as well as crows. So far, no member of the family has been detected with this strain.

What is bird flu?

Bird flu is a disease caused by a type of type A influenza virus that almost never infects humans, Well, as its name says, it mainly affects birds, although it has also infected other species.

These viruses that cause disease in birds can mutate and spread in other living beings, including humans, although it is rare.

How is bird flu transmitted to humans?

Most avian influenza infections in humans have been caused by contact with domestic poultry and by commercial poultry, especially when there is constant contact with these birds, or if they are in a place with sick or dead birds or with their feces and garbage in a poorly ventilated space, or if blood, eggs or raw or half-cooked meat is consumed. infected birds.

What is known about the new H3N8 variant?

The H3N8 strain circulates at least from the 2002 and was detected in waterfowl in the United States. Ten years later, in 2012, this strain would have been to blame for the death of more than 160 seals in New England, due to pneumonia.

According to the Chinese health center, the preliminary assessment of the experts on this virus is that “It does not yet have the ability to infect humans effectively.”

Is it related to Covid-19?

No, this H3N8 strain of bird flu It is not related to the Covid-19 virus. The only ‘similarity’ would be that both viruses were first detected in humans in China.