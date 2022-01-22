China: Used car sales skyrocket in 2021 – Xinhua News

(XINHUA) – BEIJING, Jan. 22 – Used car sales drove China’s auto market to new heights in 2021, with trade volume and value growth exceeding 20% ​​year-on-year. This is what emerged from the data of the China Passenger Car Association.



Last year, more than 17.58 million used cars changed hands, up 22.62% compared to 2020, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, extreme weather, reduced consumption expectations and increased risks due to global supply chains, according to the association.



Combined transaction value rose 27.32 percent from the previous year, reaching 1.130 billion yuan (about $ 178 billion) during the reporting period.



The used car trade is key to reinvigorating China’s auto market, which facilitates the upgrading of urban consumption and promotes that in rural areas, the association noted.



The latter is optimistic about the market prospects, citing the many policies of the Asian country regarding the consumption of used cars in full expansion, such as the implementation of preferential tax policies and the simplification of transfers between regions. (XINHUA)