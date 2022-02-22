Chiquis Rivera enjoys the jacuzzi, naked among bubbles

Chiquis Rivera enjoys the jacuzzi, alone between bubbles | Instagram

The singer of the Mexican regional Chiquis Rivera, would end up leaving several of her followers with their mouths open, thanks to the fact that she shared two photos posing in a jacuzzileaving your clothing outside.

For this flirtatious singer and businesswoman, showing off her curvy body has been something for which several would have criticized her on several occasions and at the same time, she has become an inspiration for other followers who adore her, only with this publication several they would be impressed.

Even the family of Jenni Rivera’s daughter would be surprised, given that her mother’s brother-uncle Lupillo Rivera, interpreter of “Ya me had been told”, decided to write to her in surprise, asking Chiquis Rivera what was he doing

A day ago she shared this publication on her official Instagram account, in it she said good morning to her fans, also mentioning that she was grateful.

It seems that Lupillo Rivera, Belinda’s ex-partner, quickly decided to write surprised to what several Internet users in turn answered him, something that was more than obvious that Chiquis was wearing her skin completely naturally.

Chiquis Rivera enjoys the jacuzzi, among the bubbles | instagram girls



Although it was clear that Lorenzo Méndez’s ex-wife was not wearing anything, it was because of the bubbles in the jacuzzi that nothing improper could be noticed, especially since the 36-year-old singer covered her charms with one of her hands.

The place where this beauty with enormous curves was was outside her house, the jacuzzi was in a part near some trees, in the garden it could be since the grass that was seen was perfectly trimmed and very well cared for.

To this day Chiquis Rivera She has 209,686 red hearts and 1,786 comments in total in her publication, the one that surprised the most was Lupillo’s, from then on her fans are happy to see her so full and above all happy.

Rumors of Jenni Rivera, is she alive?

For a couple of days, Jenni Rivera’s social networks began to have movement, announcing that there will be something for 2022, however, no more information has been shared.

All the fans of the Diva of the band are excited because they have confirmed that Chiquis Rivera’s mother could be alive, surely some special collaboration is being carried out to honor her, as has happened with other celebrities.