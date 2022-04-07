Entertainment

Christian Nodal announces that he is retiring from music. Did Belinda destroy him?

Christian Nodal, Mexican singer and songwriter, has broken the hearts of his millions of fans by announcing his retirement. The artist has recently ended his relationship with Belinda so he could have fallen into a deep depression. The singer rose to fame with his first single, “Adiós amor”, published in 2016 under the record label “Fonovisa”.

For your part Belinda is a Spanish singer and actress, naturalized Mexican, who began acting as a child, when she was only ten years old, in roles on television programs. To date, the artist has sold around 1.5 million records solo, being considered one of the best exponents of Latin pop. In addition, she has won several awards throughout her career, including: TV y Novelas, Oye Awards!, MTV Latin America Awards, Lo Nuestro Awards, among others. The singer and Christian Nodal had been engaged in May 2021 and planned to marry in the coming months to confirm their love.

