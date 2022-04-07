Christian Nodal announces that he is retiring from music. Did Belinda destroy him?

Christian Nodal, Mexican singer and songwriter, has broken the hearts of his millions of fans by announcing his retirement. The artist has recently ended his relationship with Belinda so he could have fallen into a deep depression. The singer rose to fame with his first single, “Adiós amor”, published in 2016 under the record label “Fonovisa”.

For your part Belinda is a Spanish singer and actress, naturalized Mexican, who began acting as a child, when she was only ten years old, in roles on television programs. To date, the artist has sold around 1.5 million records solo, being considered one of the best exponents of Latin pop. In addition, she has won several awards throughout her career, including: TV y Novelas, Oye Awards!, MTV Latin America Awards, Lo Nuestro Awards, among others. The singer and Christian Nodal had been engaged in May 2021 and planned to marry in the coming months to confirm their love.

Incredibly Belinda Y Nodal They announced the end of their engagement and the end of their relationship, leaving all their fans shocked. To date, neither of the two artists has commented on the real reason for the love break. Thus, the Mexican singer announced on social networks through a video in which he, as a supposed joke, says that he is retiring.

A supposed worker of the interpreter affirmed that “Supposedly he was very much in love with her, but several times he cheated on her with escorts. Although it seemed that they were together all the time, it was not like that and when he was not with her, he took the opportunity to have fun. There were times that he would disappear and not even answer the phone to Belinda“, regarding Nodal Y Belinda. It seems that during his stay in the United States, Christian Nodal I would be a little stressed. This is what is seen on his social networks, since in addition to going through his love breakup, he is recording material for his new album “Forajido”.

Image: Timex

After the announcement he made Christa Nodal In his Instagram stories, the artist has not given more information about it, although his fans hope that everything is a game or a joke for his fans. The Mexican is about to launch a new record production and is promoting several songs such as “We are no longer nor will we be”, which would be dedicated to Belinda.



