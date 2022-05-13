Christopher Walken Joins Dune Part 2 Cast In Key Role

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune continues to add top-tier actors to its impressive cast

The news, which comes from the hand of Deadline before the start date of filming in the fall, is part of a universe already populated by familiar faces after the first film. In dunes of 2021, Timothee Chalamet headlined an all-star cast that included rebecca ferguson, oscar isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya Y Javier Bardem. The sequel recently added to Florence Pugh like princess irulan, ya austin butler as Feyd-Rautha (supposedly); and now to Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, head of House Corrino and Padishah Emperor of the Empire.

Although the character did not appear in the first Dune film of Denis Villeneuvewas the catalyst that triggered all of his action and subsequent carnage by handing over control of Arrakis to House Atreides. Something that may attract attention is that Walken, at 79 years old, will play the father of Pugh’s character, who is barely 26.

Jealous of the Atreides’ power and respect in the universe, the Emperor colludes with Dune’s former overseers, the Harkonnen House, to end the Atreides family forever. That plan ends up failing when Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) escape into the desert, setting Paul on his destiny to become the messianic figure known as the Kwisatz Haderachculminating in the events of dunes part 2.

Walken, long an actor known for the eccentricity of his career choices as much as his talent, burst onto the main stage by stealing scenes in Annie Hall (1977) as the brother of Diane Keatonand then winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in his second leading role as the mentally unstable Vietnam veteran Nick in The hunter (1978). And she proved it again with a series of very different casting choices ranging from the frigid adaptation of Stephen King by David Cronenberg, the dead zone (1983), to a role as a yuppie supervillain in the movie james-bond from the time of Roger Moore, scenery to kill (1985).

Unfortunately, many of the younger viewers are probably unaware of those roles or anything else he’s done in a career spanning from batman returns (1992) until The Country Bears (2002), with a cameo in pulp fiction (1994) in between. About to turn 80, Walken recently appeared on the series severity from AppleTV+ and in the series outlaws from Amazon Prime Video.