CINEMA: Shazam! Rage of the Gods and Aquaman 2 have their theatrical release dates pushed back by Warner Bros.

Decidedly, nothing is going any more on the side of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been making more than questionable decisions lately. If you missed the information, the group has indeed simply canceled the film Batgirl to go out on HBO Max, when it was already filmed and partly finalized. This time, nothing so serious, but the fans of DC who thought they would have a double ration at the end of the year will be disappointed, because Shazam! The Rage of the Gods won’t be released in 2022.

While its theatrical release date had been brought forward during the spring instead of the next Aquaman, and that it was therefore to see the light of day on December 15 around the world and on December 21 in North America, this will no longer be the case. As reported The Hollywood Reporter, you will have to wait until March 17, 2023 to see the Shazam Family face the girls ofAtlas (probably from the 15th in France).

Except that this date was previously reserved for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And there, hold on, because you won’t see Jason Momoa under the ocean again until December 25, 2023… Without a doubt, Warner Bros. Discovery wishes to put distance with the trial of Amber Heard so that it comes out of the memories. Fortunately, black adam will come to break mouths from October 19th.

Other schedule changes and release dates were also announced in the process. Thereby, the film Salem’s Lot by Stephen King to be released on April 21, 2023 no longer has a date. house party will be released on December 9, 2022, Evil Dead Rise on April 21, 2023 and The Nun 2 September 8, 2023 at the cinema. On the side of HBO Max, A Christmas Story Christmas is expected on November 17, 2022, Holiday Holiday and A Christmas Mystery will follow on November 24, 2022 and A Hollywood Christmas on December 1, 2022.

