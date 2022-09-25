Civil Aviation Board eliminates payment of 10 dollars to Dominican passengers

In one month and 15 days, national and foreign air operators that carry out international passenger transport to and from the Dominican Republic they will no longer be able to collect the US$10.00 by concept of tourist card in air tickets to Dominican national passengers.

Through Resolution 217-2022, the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Ernesto Marte Piantini, instructed air operators to make the necessary adjustments in their computer systems in order to eliminate the aforementioned charge.

This measure was adopted after an extraordinary meeting held by the organization he leads and whose only point to discuss was to know the revision of the tourism card payment mechanism issued by the Dominican Republic, to avoid the illegal collection of the US$10 in air tickets from Dominican passengers and foreign residents.

The document indicates that the airlines that carry out international passenger transport to and from the Dominican Republic are responsible for strict compliance with this resolution.

The provision is also valid for foreigners residing in the Dominican Republic and its implementation must be effective and effective within 45 daysaccording to a statement issued by the JAC.

The information was also notified to the General Directorate of Immigration, the Association of Air Lines of the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Association of Air Lines and the Legal Representatives of the National and Foreign Air Operators.