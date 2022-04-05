Technology

Claudia López: Terrorism and criminality target Bogotá – Bogotá

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

close


close

AUTO PLAY

Claudia Lopez, bikersClaudia Lopez, bikers

Explosion in Ciudad Bolívar

The mayor recalled why it is necessary to implement the 10 security measures in the capital.

With the Metropolitan Police we have evaluated the situation in which we are. Terrorism and crime have Bogotá as a target, as confirmed by the authorities and the Ministry of Defense”. These were the first words of the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, after the security council that took place on Tuesday morning, in which the Secretary of Security, Aníbal Fernández de Soto, also participated.

In the same way, the mayor confirmed that in order to take care of Bogotá in the midst of the terrorist threat it is experiencing, it is necessary to continue with the measures that had been in place since last week. Along these lines, she ratified that the decision to restrict the mobility of barbecue grills on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. will be maintained.

Exceptions to the new restriction

Of the proposals made by biker clubs and organizations, the Mayor’s Office accepted three of them:

– Assess the effectiveness of the measure on a monthly basis and consider the possibility of withdrawing it if the situation improves.

– Bikers will join security fronts to report suspicious events and help monitor critical areas.

– Five exceptions to the rule will be established so that people with specific tasks can transport barbecue within the restriction hours: surveillance and private security personnel, emergency care personnel, the insured; the chosen drivers and the transport of people with disabilities will be able to circulate but they must identify their helmet and vestnot only with the license plate of the motorcycle, but also with the name of the exception to which it applies.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Claudia López speaks about the barbecue measure in Bogotá – Bogotá

5 mins ago

Intel and Lockheed Martin Expand Strategic Relationship Regarding 5G Software and Hardware

17 mins ago

Hold on… What a push Elon Musk hits Shiba Inu! SHIB

28 mins ago

has 140 euros discount

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button