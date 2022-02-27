Club América requests last minute support

Knowing what is at stake in the Clásico Capitalino against Pumas, the Águilas del América turned to their networks to ask for support.

The Club América is going through difficult times in the Clausura 2022 Tournament. At the beginning of the contest the expectations were few, but after six disputed days the situation is so critical that tomorrow, Saturday, after 11 at night, many things can change, for that reason the team, in its desperation to correct the path , requested the support of his fans.

On the seventh date of Liga MX, the Águilas visit Pumas at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, in what will be a new edition of the Clásico Capitalino and where the continuity of Santiago Solari is at stakesince a defeat puts him out of the club, but a victory gives him enough life to remain as coach, at least a few more days.

This is a situation in which the Coapa complex was not found for a long time. Today they are located in the penultimate place of the general table and a combination of results can send them to the bottom of the general classification at the end of Day 7.

Therefore, through social networks America published a message requesting the support of its people at this important and transcendental moment: “EAGLE of leave your support for the bird! Because always with you #Always Eagles #SomosDeCoapa“.

As expected, hundreds of Americanists left their comments, although not all of them were positive: “Because I am an EAGLE AT HEART. I tell you that respect all the fans and what this club represents. To the devil Santiago Baños, to the devil Santiago Solari and to the devil many players who yourselves know who they are. I help them with Roger, Federico and Henry“, “Here we continue and we will continue until the end, because nobody is above the CLUB!“, “We are for the shield and we will always encourage you no matter what happens, yes, let those who do not feel the shield go and only be there for the $ that for the passion of being in the GREATEST team in North America“.

When is it and what time does America play vs Pumas for Clausura 2022?

The Clásico Capitalino takes place this Saturday, February 26, at 9:00 p.m.Mexico City Center time. The live broadcast of the match is through Channel 5 and TUDNbut in Águilas Monumental you will be able to closely follow all the actions of the commitment in CU.

