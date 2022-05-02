club auction NFT video of Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or

Fans of NFT, PSG, Lionel Messi and Ballon d’Or videos must be boiling with impatience since the Parisian club made its announcement on Friday April 22. Paris Saint-Germain will launch a bid for Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or NFT video. As a bonus, the lucky buyer will have the opportunity to spend a weekend with the players, including the star, the club said.

What is an NFT?

An NFT,”Non-Fungible Token“, Where “non-fungible token” in French, is a virtual object. The video put on sale by PSG represents a minute and a half of images of Messi, enriched with animations, from his arrival in Paris to the reception of the Golden Ball, with his first goal at the Parc des Princes. A tamper-proof digital certificate of authenticity testifies to its ownership.

Messi’s Ballon d’Or is the first won by a PSG player

NFT collectors can register this Friday to participate at an auction which will last one week from Tuesday, May 3 for this work called “Ballon d’Or #7”. All you have to do is register with an email address.

For PSG, this quirky auction is a way to celebrate Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or.”and the first ever won by an active Rouge et Bleu player“. George Weah, crowned in 1994, had played the first half of the season at PSG but had received the Ballon d’Or in the jersey of AC Milan.

PSG combines the real with the virtual to satisfy the future buyer

The auction will make it possible to acquire an NFT but also a weekend in Paris accompanied by an experience with Paris Saint-Germain players. PSG will “one notch further” creating “a complete piece combining a unique dynamic digital creation and a unique content of real life experiences (in English)“, explains Fabien Allègre, responsible for the brand of the club.