collapse of the Ftse Mib, selloff on banks and energy

The stock market today closed the last session of the week in decidedly negative territory: the news of the new variant of the virus, identified in Botswana, Hong Kong and South Africa, particularly penalized the banking sector (-6.9% of UniCredit and -5 , 75% of Intesa Sanpaolo) and energy (-6.23% of Eni and -7.08% of Tenaris).

“The fears of the insiders are linked to the fact that the new variant may fuel an acceleration of infections in many countries and put a lot of pressure on health systems, potentially evading vaccine defenses and complicating efforts to reopen economies and solve bottleneck problems in the procurement system, ”commented Filippo A. Diodovich, Senior Market Strategist at IG.

In correspondence with the stop to trading in Europe, the Brent futures lost 10.8% to 72.1 dollars a barrel while on the currency the Eurodollar rises by 0.95% to 1.13132.

Borsa Today, update at 17:45: -4.6% for the Ftse Mib

The week of the Ftse Mib ended with a particularly heavy balance: -4.6% to 25,852.99 points.

The BTP-Bund spread was confirmed at 128 basis points thanks to the new all-time low recorded in the Bot auction.

This morning the Treasury has placed Six-month bot for 5 billion euros at -0.563%, minus 1 basis point compared to the October auction.

The only plus sign on the Ftse Mib is the prerogative of Diasorin, up 5.55% as the company produces test to measure the presence of antibodies against Covid.

Borsa Oggi, update at 1pm: -3% for European exchanges, Bot auction in focus

Shortly before 1pm, the Dax falls by 2.97%, the Cac40 falls by 3.77% and the Ftse Mib by 2.98%.

The BTP-Bund spread was also in red (-1.1% at 128 basis points) in the wake of the new all-time low recorded in the Bot auction.

This morning the Treasury has placed Six-month bot for 5 billion euros at -0.563%, minus 1 basis point compared to the October auction and a new all-time low on this deadline.

On the Milanese blue chip basket there are only two positive performances: that of Diasorin (+ 7.5%), which produces tests to measure the presence of antibodies against Covid, and that of Telecom Italia (+ 1.16%), after the availability of the Ad Luigi Gubitosi to take a step back to facilitate KKR’s proposed acquisition.

Future Wall Street: expected to open in strong red

Two and a half hours after the start of trading, the derivative on the Dow Jones registers -2.38%, the one on the S & P500 loses 1.9% and the future on the Nasdaq falls by 1.2%.

Closed yesterday on the occasion of the Thanksgiving holiday, today Wall Street will observe a reduced hours with a stop to trading set at 19 Italian.

Borsa Today, update at 9:25 am: Ftse Mib at the 26 thousand points test, Diasorin in rally

The Ftse100 starts with a -2.94%, the Dax marks a -3.14%, the Cac40 falls by 3.95% and the Ftse Mib falls by 3.53% at 26,141.47 points.

The arrival of new variants allows Diasorin (+ 5%) to score the only positive performance (the company produces tests to measure the presence of antibodies against Covid).

Telecom Italia (-0.14%) limits the losses after the CEO Luigi Gubitosi said he was ready to take a step back to facilitate KKR’s proposed acquisition. According to newspapers, CVC Capital Partners could take the field alongside KKR.

The BTP-Bund spread shows an increase of one percentage point to 130 basis points. This morning the Ministry of Economy will place Six-month bot for 5 billion euros.

Asia stocks: Nikkei, strong sales in Tokyo

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index recorded -2.61%, the China A50 closed with -0.96% and the Australian S & P / ASX 200 finished with -1.73%.

Less than 2.53% for Tokyo, where the Nikkei closed at 28,751.62 points.

