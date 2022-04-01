Comebacks, adaptations and superheroes to watch at home

THE FIRST LADY

Viola Davis is Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer is Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson is Eleanor Roosevelt in this great Paramount+ original production that opens April 18 and recasts American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of America. the White House.

THE MAGICAL GODFATHERS

All 13 episodes of the season are now available on Paramount+, combining live performance and animation. The Godparents return years after the series finale, featuring Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.

The show was created by Butch Hartman and ran from 2001 to 2017 with 172 episodes, following the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his innocent fairy godparents who grant his every wish.

THE FANTASTIC CAR AND BRIGADE A

Two classics of all time, which set fire to several generations, will return to the American screen starting tomorrow. Saturdays at 9 and Sundays at 11 will see episodes of these programs that knew how to conquer prime time television in the 80s. KITT, the most desired car by all, and the team of Vietnam deserters that solved everything. A whole trip to the past to reinforce the mornings of the signal.

DARK MATTER

AppleTV+ announces the adaptation of the bestseller that tells how Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man, is kidnapped one night while walking home through the streets of Chicago in an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare as he attempts to come back to reality with him amidst the multiverse of lives he might have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to return to his true family and save them from the most terrifying and unbeatable enemy imaginable: himself.

THE-FLASH

The first five episodes focus on the so-called Armageddon, where with the help of other superheroes and allies from the Arrowverse, the Flash team had to nullify the threat of the villain Despero, to avoid a supposed apocalypse of the world. The team returns to focus on the daily challenges Central City has to offer and the variety of villains and metahumans that threaten it. Thursday at 1 p.m. on Warner Channel.

GIRLS5EVA

Comedy that follows a pop girl group that had only one hit in the 90s. When one of their songs is sampled by a young rapper, their members come together to give their dream of becoming pop stars another chance. The premiere will also be available through the DirecTV GO streaming platform.

THE PROUD FAMILY

New adventures arrive for Penny Proud, a 14-year-old teenager, and her family, as they move through modern life. The 2020s offer a new career for her mom (Trudy), big dreams for her dad (Oscar), and new challenges for Penny. Among them, we will find a not very sociable neighbor who believes that she has a lot to teach her and with the harassment of personalities on social networks who seek to overshadow her adolescent hormones. By Disney+.