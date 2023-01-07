Confirmed | The new captains of Club América for the Clausura 2023 tournament

After the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to the salernitana of the A seriesthe America club will have new captains for the Closing Tournament 2023 which is about to start. Fernando Ortiz, the team’s coach, chose four players, who are synonymous with quality and leadership both on the pitch and in the dressing room. The chosen ones are: Henry Martin, Miguel Layun, Oscar Jimenez Y Nestor Araujo.

Henry Martin

In the case of the striker, it was one of the best of all the Eagles in it Opening Tournament 2022, managing to score 10 goals and registering five assists. This allowed him to be considered by Gerardo Martino to represent the Mexican team in it Qatar World Cup.

Miguel Layun

Being one of the oldest elements of the cream-blue institution, the ‘Tano’ Ortiz chose him to be one of those who wears the captain’s badge for the Clausura 2023 Tournament. His extensive experience both in the MX League as abroad was essential for them to choose it as a reference.

Oscar Jimenez

With the departure of Guillermo Ochoa, Óscar Jiménez will be the starting goalkeeper for Club América. The ex of indians, BUAP wolves Y Chiapasarrived at the nest in 2017, although he could never appear in the starting eleven because the five-time World Cup player was immovable.

Nestor Araujo

The big surprise in this election is nothing more and nothing less than the youth squad from Blue Cross. As soon as he joined Club América from the Celta Vigo of Spanish soccer. It is expected that by the Clausura 2023 Tournament he will be able to consolidate himself as a soccer player for the largest team in Mexico.