Coronavirus in Colombia: deaths, infections and recoveries as of March 12, 2022 | Government | Economy

The health authorities of Colombia reported this Saturday of 677 infections and 28 deceased by the covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours, figures that follow the downward trend reported in recent days.

In fact, it is the sixth consecutive day in which the country is below 1,000 daily infections and 50 deaths from the virus. pandemic, according to the most recent figures from the Ministry of Health.

With these statistics, the country accumulates 6,076,333 cases, of which 7,109 remain active, while 139,283 people have died from the coronavirus and 5,907,585 have recovered from the disease.

The highest number of infections of the day was in Bogotá, with 307, followed by the departments of Valle del Cauca (72), Antioquia (43), Cundinamarca (35) and Santander (34).

The 28 deaths, of which 26 correspond to previous days, occurred in Bogota (8), Antioquia and Huila (3), Arauca, Caldas, Cundinamarca and Valle el Cauca (two), Atlantic, Caquetá, Córdoba, Quindío, Santander and Tolima (1).

The latest report from the Ministry of Health also shows that 13,583 covid-19 tests were processed on the day, of which 7,120 were PCR and 6,463 antigens.

On the other hand, regarding the immunization plan in Colombia, on Thursday 143,982 vaccines were applied, of which 41,575 correspond to second doses and 9,345 to the Janssen pharmaceutical single-dose formula.

With this figure, there are already 78,826,650 doses applied in the country, while 34.1 million people have the complete vaccination schedule and 9.3 million Colombians have received the booster dose.

EFE