Coronavirus today. In Italy another 75,616 cases (-1% from last week) and 146 victims

On the other hand, 8,530 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 64.1% were positive. The currently positive ones are 48,128 today, + 1.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 806 (1 less than yesterday), of which 30 in intensive care (2 less). Today there are 17 new deaths: 13 men and 4 women with an average age of 86.6 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

The average age of 5,469 new positives today is approximately 43 years (20% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 19% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older). The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change compared to yesterday (1,906 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,563 by rapid antigenic test). There are 271,342 total cases to date in Florence (1,286 more than yesterday), 68,557 in Prato (242 more), 77,780 in Pistoia (339 more), 45,256 in Massa (334 more), 99,785 in Lucca (676 more), 108,892 in Pisa (569 more), 82,577 in Livorno (546 more), 87,785 in Arezzo (586 more), 65,030 in Siena (498 more), 48,990 in Grosseto (393 more).

In Puglia the incidence of cases doubled in 2 weeks

In the week from 18 to 24 March the incidence of cases in Puglia every 100,000 inhabitants rose to 1,352 compared to 694 2 weeks ago (period 4-10 March). Compared to the previous week, however, the incidence went from 1,060 to 1,352. Only in Umbria the increase was higher (1,548 infections per 100 thousand residents). This is what is reported by the monitoring of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health published this morning.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

In South Tyrol 738 cases and one victim



There are 738 new cases registered in South Tyrol according to the daily bulletin of the local health company. The total of positives is the result of 56 pcr tests (out of 463 performed) and 682 antigenic swabs (out of 4,721 performed). Another victim, a woman over 80, brings the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 1,440. The fluctuation of data on admissions continues: today 68 patients are hospitalized in normal wards (they were 61 yesterday), while 4 people remain in intensive care. In the latest update there are also 574 healed. There are 7,385 people in quarantine or home isolation.

In the Marche +2,502 cases, epidemic plateau incidence



In the Marche there are 2,502 new cases registered in the last 24 hours with an incidence of 1,163.11 (yesterday 1,187) per 100 thousand inhabitants, indicating a phase of epidemic plateau, according to the regional epidemiological observatory. The new cases represent 42.8% of the 5,840 swabs analyzed in the diagnostic path out of a total of 7,536 swabs. Patients with symptoms with 485, close contacts of positive cases 694, domestic contacts 653, positives in the educational school setting 26, contacts in a social environment 8, contacts in a work setting 5.