Costa Rica would adopt Thanksgiving Day

The deputies of the Government and Administration Commission approved a bill by the independent Jonathan Prendas to celebrate Thanksgiving Day in Costa Rica, the traditional American holiday, on the last Thursday of November.

The decision to adopt such a celebration was made this Tuesday by the legislative forum under the argument that the initiative would attract more foreign visitors to commemorate this holiday in “a country with a warmer climate.”

The text of the project itself details that it would also be a celebration focused on “strengthening family values, peaceful coexistence and attracting tourists who seek to commemorate that date outside their country.”

“Thanksgiving Day has become a tradition that is lived with intensity and that does not distinguish religion or political affiliation. According to a survey carried out by the Pew center in 2013, nine out of ten Americans celebrate the day, including 80% of non-Christians,” Prendas alleges in his argument for the project.

The positive opinion was issued unanimously by Luis Fernando Chacón and David Gourzong, from Liberación Nacional (PLN); Pablo Abarca and José María Guevara, from the Christian Social Unit (PUSC); Victor Morales of Citizen Action (PAC); and the fabricator Jonathan Garments

When he presented the initiative, Prendas affirmed that the idea is based on article 51 of the Political Constitution, because “it is clear in defining the family as the center of society and with the right to receive protection from the State.”

The independent was supported with his signature by Carmen Chan, Nidia Céspedes, Harllan Hoepelman, also from the Nueva República bloc; Patricia Villegas, from the National Integration Party (PIN); Aracelly Salas, Óscar Cascante and Pablo Abarca, from the Christian Social Unity Party (PUSC); as well as the independents Erick Rodríguez and Shirley Díaz.

The manufacturer pointed out that it will not be a holiday nor will it have a surcharge for the public or private sector, but that it seeks to “lay the foundations for the promotion of family values ​​in the country.”

He also stated that this date is the symbolic beginning of the high season for tourism and argued that this declaration will serve to “increase the benefits of the national and international tourist offer, as well as the revitalizing actions of restaurants and commerce in general.”

Thanksgiving Day is a tradition of the United States and Canada, whose origin is attributed to the supposed collaboration between the indigenous wanpanoag (native inhabitants of the Massachusetts Territory) and the first 100 Anglo-Saxons who arrived on the eastern seaboard of the territory that is now the United States, where they founded the Plymouth Colony in 1620, and who are traditionally known as the Pilgrims.

The collaboration that the tradition speaks of has to do with the delivery of seeds by the natives and the teaching on how to fish in the region. Other traditions attribute the origin of this celebration to Spanish settlers in Florida, in 1565.

Garments cited that, during this festive period, Americans prefer to travel to Central America and the Caribbean, in particular to Costa Rica, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

“Tourism is one of the largest generators of employment. Directly, 13.2% of workers in Costa Rica carried out some work related to the tourism industry before the pandemic, but the sector reports a sharp drop.

“In 2019 alone, tourists who came to the country spent an average of more than $1,000 during their stay. That same year, the number of visitors who came from the United States by air amounted to 1,592,888 arrivals,” said Prendas.