COVID-19 in Puerto Rico: Health reports four new deaths and 85 hospitalizations

The Health Department reported this Tuesday four new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line on the island to 4,114.

According to the agency, two of the deceased were not vaccinated, another of the deceased had not received the booster dose, and the rest had completed their vaccination cycle.

“The booster dose is an additional dose that helps you reduce the complications of COVID-19″noted the agency in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 15; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 6; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

107 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 109 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 44 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus was placed at 85which is broken down into 75 adults and 10 pediatric patients. This number represents a difference of 10 patients compared to the total reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate reported at 6:00 am was at 4.93%.

The rest of the demographic and epidemiological data will be expanded at noon.