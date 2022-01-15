Covid aid self-certification: implementation decree ready – Fiscal Focus

The ministerial decree was issued in implementation of the provisions of art. 1 paragraphs from 13 to 17 of the decree-law of 22 March 2021, n.41 on self-certification of compliance with the ceilings set for state aid referred to in sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the Temporary Framework, which, however, does not contribute any substantial novelty compared to what is already known, leaving the burden of defining terms and methods of compilation to a provision of the Agency, if not for some greater detail regarding the methods for returning the excess.

We recall that paragraph 16 of the aforementioned article 1 delegated to a decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance the task of defining application procedures aimed at verifying compliance with the limits and conditions set out in Sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the Temporary Framework, as well as monitoring and to the control of aid recognized pursuant to the aforementioned Sections.

In particular, the following state aids are to be included in the aforementioned sections:

Irap exemption pursuant to art. 24 of Legislative Decree 34/2020 (so-called “Relaunch” Legislative Decree);

non-repayable grant pursuant to art. 24 of the Relaunch Decree, art. 1-bis and 1-ter of Legislative Decree 137/2020, art. 2 of Legislative Decree 172/2020, art. 1 paragraphs 1-9 and art.1 -ter of Legislative Decree 41/2021, and art. 1 of Legislative Decree 73/2021

credit for adaptation of workplaces pursuant to Article 120 of Legislative Decree 34/2020;

Provisions on direct taxes and excise duties in the Municipality of Campione d’Italia pursuant to 129-bis of the Relaunch;

IMU exemptions in the tourism and entertainment sector pursuant to art. 177 of the Relaunch and art. 78 of Legislative Decree 104/2020;

Tax credi leases pursuant to art. 28 of the relaunch Decree, art. 8 and 8-bis of Legislative Decree 137/2020 and art. 4 of Legislative Decree 73/2021;

Cancellation of second IMU installment pursuant to articles 9 and 9-bis of Legislative Decree 137/2020, art. 1 paragraphs 599-602 of Law 178/2020;

First installment IMU exemption pursuant to art. 6-sexies DL 41/2021;

RAI fee reduction for accommodation facilities pursuant to Article 6, paragraphs 5-6 of Legislative Decree 41/21;

Facilitated definition pursuant to art. 5 of Legislative Decree 41/2021.

These aids fall under section 3.1 of the Temporary Framework which provides for ceilings of 800,000 per single company, or 120,000 euros for companies operating in the primary fisheries sector for agricultural products, for aid received from 19 March 2020 to 27 January 2021 and , equal to 1,800,000 euros per single company, or 270,000 euros for companies operating in the primary production of agricultural products, for the aid received from January 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

If the conditions of section 3.12 are respected, they also fall within the limits of section 3.12, much more extensive, equal to 3,000,000 euros per single company, for aid received from 13 October 2020 to 27 January 2021, and equal to 10,000. 000 euros per single company, for aid received from January 28, 2021 to December 31, 2021. However, in order to benefit from these limits, it is necessary to demonstrate:

a) That the total amount of turnover and fees in the reference period relevant to the individual measure, provided that it is between 1 March 2020 and 31 December 2021, or in an admissible period of at least one any month between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, is at least 30 percent lower than the corresponding period of 2019. In any case, this period cannot be after the date of submission of the self-declaration;

b) That the amount of the facility requested pursuant to Section 3.12 does not exceed 70 per cent of the uncovered fixed costs incurred in the period referred to in letter a), except for micro and small enterprises, for which the 90 percent of the same fixed costs not covered.

In compliance with the provisions of paragraph 87, letter c), of the European Commission Communication of 19 March 2020 C (2020) 1863 final and subsequent amendments, fixed costs are understood to be those incurred regardless of the level of production while variable costs are meant those incurred according to the level of production. Fixed costs not covered are intended as fixed costs incurred by companies, during the eligible period referred to in paragraph 2, letter a), which are not covered by the revenues of the same period considered net of variable costs and which are not covered by other sources such as insurance, any other state aid and other support measures. Losses suffered by companies during the eligible period are considered to be uncovered fixed costs.

For the purposes of compliance with the various ceilings, the date on which the aid was made available to the beneficiary is relevant, as identified in point 95, second point, of the European Commission decision C (2021) 7521 final of 15 October 2021.

The decree adds nothing, neither to the definition of turnover and fees, nor to the terms of production of the self-declaration, nor to a more precise definition of fixed and variable costs, referring to a provision of the Inland Revenue, without specifying the terms within which it must be envisaged, the identification of the terms and methods for submitting the self-declaration, as well as the methods by which the self-declarations themselves will be available to the Municipalities.

Some more details are provided with reference to the methods for recovering the aid, in particular if the taxpayer exceeds the ceilings:

It will have to voluntarily pay back the excess, including recovery interest, calculated in accordance with Regulation (EC) no. 794/2004 of the Commission, of 21 April 2004;

pay back the excess, including recovery interest, calculated in accordance with Regulation (EC) no. 794/2004 of the Commission, of 21 April 2004; If he does not return the excess amount, the excess amount used, including interest, will be deducted from the subsequent aid;

In the absence of subsequent aid, the repayment will be requested.

Also in this case the technical procedures are intended for a provision by the Director of the Revenue Agency with a date to be decided.