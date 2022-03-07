COVID deaths exceed 6 million worldwide

The grim milestone comes even as the US is getting rid of masks and many companies are going back to the office.

BANGKOK, Thailand— The official global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 6 million on Monday, underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unforgiving nature of the pandemicEven as people ditch their masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the world.

The remote pacific islandswhose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are now dealing with their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Hong Kong, which is experiencing a precipitous rise in deaths, is assessing its entire population of 7.5 million three times this month while clinging to mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy.

With mortality rates still high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, the region has seen more than 1.5 million refugees arrive from the war-torn ukrainea country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates of cases and deaths.

And despite its wealth and availability of vaccines, The United States is approaching 1 million deaths self-reported.

Death rates around the world remain higher among people who are not vaccinated against the virus, said Tikki Pang, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore’s medical school and co-chair of the Asia Pacific Immunization Coalition. .

“This is a disease of the unvaccinated: look at what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is being overwhelmed,” said Pang, a former director of research policy and cooperation at the World Health Organization. “The vast majority of deaths and severe cases are in the vulnerable and unvaccinated segment of the population.”

It took the world seven months to record its first million deaths from the virus after the pandemic began in early 2020. Four months later, another million people had died, and 1 million have died every three months since then, until the death toll reached 5 million in late October. It has now reached 6 million, more than the populations of Berlin and Brussels combined, or the entire state of Maryland.

But despite the enormity of the number, the world certainly reached the 6 million of deaths some time ago. Poor record-keeping and testing in many parts of the world has led to an undercount of coronavirus deaths, in addition to an excess of deaths related to the pandemic but not from actual COVID-19 infections, such as people who died from preventable causes but could not receive treatment because the hospitals were full.

Edouard Mathieu, chief data officer for the Our World in Data portal, said that when countries’ excess mortality figures are studied, almost four times the number of reported deaths are likely to have died from the pandemic.

An analysis of excess deaths by a team at The Economist estimates the number of deaths from COVID-19 to be between 14.1 million and 23.8 million.

“Confirmed deaths represent a fraction of the actual number of COVID deaths, primarily due to limited testing and challenges in attributing cause of death,” Mathieu told The Associated Press.

“In some mostly wealthy countries, that fraction is high and the official count can be considered quite accurate, but in others it is grossly undercounted.”

The United States has the highest official death toll in the world, but the numbers have been trending downward for the past month.

Lonnie Bailey lost his 17-year-old nephew, Carlos Nunez Jr., who contracted COVID-19 last April, the same month Kentucky opened its age group to vaccinations. The Louisville resident said the family is still suffering, including Carlos’ younger brother, who had to be hospitalized and still has lingering symptoms. The aggressive reopening of the country has been jarring for them to witness.

“For us it is difficult to lower our guard; It will take us a while to adjust,” Bailey said.

The world has seen more than 445 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with weekly new cases declining recently in all regions except the Western Pacific, which includes China, Japan and South Korea, among others, it reported. this week the World Health Organization.

Although the overall numbers in the Pacific islands that saw their first outbreaks are small compared to larger countries, they are significant among their small populations and threaten to overwhelm fragile health care systems.

“Given what we know about COVID … it’s likely to hit them for the next year at least,” said Katie Greenwood, head of the Red Cross Pacific delegation.

Tonga reported its first outbreak after the virus arrived with international aid ships following a massive volcano eruption on January 15, followed by a tsunami. It now has several hundred cases but, with 66% of its population fully vaccinated, it has so far reported people suffering from mostly mild symptoms and no deaths.

The Solomon Islands saw the first outbreak in January and now has thousands of cases and more than 100 deaths. The true death toll is likely to be much higher, with the capital’s hospital overwhelmed and many dying at home, Greenwood said.

Only 12% of Solomon Islanders are fully vaccinated, although the outbreak has given a new impetus to the country’s vaccination campaign and 29% now have at least one vaccine.

The global vaccine disparity continues, with just 6.95% of people in low-income countries fully vaccinated, compared to more than 73% in high-income countries, according to Our World in Data.

As a good sign, at the end of last month Africa surpassed Europe in the number of doses administered daily, but only about 12.5% ​​of its population have received two injections.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to push for more vaccines, though it has been a challenge.

Some shipments arrive with little warning to the countries’ health systems and others close to the expiration date, forcing the doses to be destroyed.

Eastern Europe has been hit particularly hard by the omicron variant, and with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a new risk has emerged as hundreds of thousands of people flee to places like Poland in crowded trains. Health officials have been offering free vaccinations to all refugees, but have not tested them upon arrival or quarantine.

“This is really tragic because high stress has a very negative effect on natural immunity and increases the risk of infections,” said Anna Boron-Kaczmarska, a Polish infectious disease specialist.

“They are very stressed, they fear for their lives, the lives of their children, their families.”

Mexico has reported 300,000 deaths, but with little evidence, a government analysis of death certificates puts the true number closer to 500,000. Still, four weeks of falling infection rates have left health officials optimistic.

In India, where the world was shocked by images of open-air pyres of bodies being burned as crematoria were overwhelmed, the scars are fading as the number of new cases and deaths declines.

India has recorded more than 500,000 deaths, but experts believe the true number is in the millions, mostly from the delta variant. Immigrants from India’s vast interior are now returning to its megacities in search of work, and the streets are packed with traffic. Shopping centers have customers, albeit still masked, while schools and universities welcome back students after a gap of months.

In Britain, infections have eased since an omicron-driven surge in December but remain high. England has now lifted all restrictions, including mask mandates and a requirement that everyone who tests positive isolate at home.

