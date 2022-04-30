Covid, Iss: “Slight increase in asymptomatic cases in the initial phase. Between 30-39 years the highest incidence rate, between 70-79 years the lowest value”

There is a slight increase of the percentage of cases of COVID-19 with initial clinical status asymptomatic: 72%against the 70% last week. The report extended of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on Covid-19 in Italy: “After several weeks in decline, increases L’weekly incidence of Covid cases -19 nationwide “. Furthermore, during the last week, while the number of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions is decreasing, deaths are slightly increasing.

Read Also Covid, the British study: “Without closures and lockdowns, even tens of thousands of low-risk individuals would have died”

The increase in the weekly incidence of cases concerns in particular the age group between i 30 ei 39 years oldin which “the highest incidence rate to 14 days, equal to 1,565 cases for 100,000while in the age group 70-79 years the lowest value is recorded, 1,254 cases for 100,000 inhabitants”. The data relating to the period between 18 and 24 April show in fact “a slight increase in the incidence” with 691 cases for 100,000 inhabitantscompared to the previous week when the cases were 684. “A slight increase” also the average age of cases reported in the last 14 days, which goes from 42 years old of the middle of March ai 46 years old of this week.

The death rate for the unvaccinated – The ISS report also indicates that – for those who are not immunized – the risk of death turns out 4 times superior compared to those who have completed the vaccination cycle with 3 doses: in particular, the mortality rate for those over 5 years of age who have not been vaccinated is 36 deaths every 100,000 inhabitantsagainst the 9 deaths every 100,000 for those who have completed the vaccination cycle for 120 days. And it comes to be 9 times higher than that of people vaccinated with boosters (4 deaths for 100,000 inhabitants).

Read Also Powdered and with less viral material, here is the new messenger RNA vaccine candidate: it is self-amplifying

School-age cases – On the other hand, the cases of Covid in school age are decreasing compared to the rest of the population, which amount to 18%: of this percentage, in the last week, the 19% of cases were diagnosed in children under 5, the 42% in the age group 5-11 yearsthe 39% in the range 12-19 years. The report also recorded a general decrease in the incidence rate in school age, with the exception of age groups 12-15 years And 16-19 years, in which it is increasing. The hospitalization rate is stable in all age groups with the exception of that of children under 5, in which it is decreasing.

From the beginning of the epidemic to April 27, the report said, i total cases of Covid were 16.205.233: of these, i deaths They were 160.739. As regards specifically the population between 0 and 19 years, in total they were diagnosed 3,666,610 casesof which 17,672 hospitalized, 391 hospitalized in intensive care e 54 deceased.