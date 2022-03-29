Covid or allergy? Here’s the difference between the symptoms (and when to swab)

THE symptoms look similar, but in reality they are not. This month the doubt of the Italians is on three pathologies: the Covid (now present for two and a half years now), theinfluence (which has had a peak of cases) and, among the seasonal diseases (especially after two years of masks placed outdoors and indoors, with a lot of rigidity) allergies.

Last week the network Influnet has registered 282 thousand cases, with an incidence equal to 4.76 per thousand inhabitants. And many were instead infected for Covid: in the last 7 days the daily average was approximately 71 thousand infections. Similar symptoms, those between flu and coronavirus infection, as research has already noted.

Covid, the Ffp2 masks effective against allergies. Experts: “They don’t let pollen pass”

How to distinguish the symptoms

With spring, the allergy season is back. But how is allergic rhinitis different from the typical symptoms of Covid-19? The differences are there, although at first glance the burning throat can cause alarm for a coronavirus infection. Symptoms of the “allergic rhinitis they are basically stuffy nose, sneezing, runny nose with a watery or thin and basically white mucus, and also, very often, an irritation of the palate, sometimes accompanied by coughing and sneezing “, he explains Giorgio Walter Canonicadirector of the Personalized Medicine Center for Asthma and Allergology of theHumanitas Clinical Institute from Milan.

Allergy can also cause asthma. The director of the Center of the Humanitas Clinical Institute, underlines how the “symptoms also include whistling, wheezing, air hunger, constriction of the bronchi, and the so-called dyspnea in the event of an asthmatic attack”.

There is a risk of confusion between Covid and allergy. If nasal symptoms are not present and fever, dry cough, breathing difficulties, fatigue, and, above all, loss of taste and smell are observed, “it is advisable to consult your GP for evaluation of a possible SARS infection. Cov-2 “. In this case, the swab test is required.

The masks are also effective for allergy

Although with different symptoms, the measures adopted by Italians in recent years to counter the spread of Sars Cov-2 have also proved decisive for the incidence of allergic rhinitis disorders. The use of masksin fact, Canonica confirms in a meeting with Assosalute, “was instrumental in the lower inhalation of pollen and, therefore, on the incidence of disorders related to respiratory allergieseven if to a lesser extent for indoor allergy sufferers, more exposed to allergens present indoors, such as the domestic one, where no masks are worn and in which we were in any case more during the pandemic ».

There may be more cases of allergies this spring. “As regards this year, it would be wrong to argue that the risk of a greater spread of symptoms attributable to allergies cannot occur, given the gradual relaxation of restrictive measures to stem the risk of contagion from Sars Cov-2,” he says.

Despite the mutation of the virus in the last year, Canonica confirms however that “allergic individuals and asthmatics are less sensitive to infection by the coronavirus, as several studies conducted since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to date have highlighted. This is because the immunological mechanism that determines the allergy has a decreasing effect of the Sars Cov-2 receptors on the cells of the respiratory mucous membranes, which results in a lower risk of being infected. In other words, the prevalence of respiratory infections in allergic subjects is lower since the mechanism of allergy and exposure to the latter decreases the number of receptors for Covid-19 on the epithelial cells of the respiratory mucous membranes. This was confirmed by observing the cells directly, but also by stimulating the subject’s bronchi with the allergen ”.