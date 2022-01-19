Covid. “The victims in China are not 4,636 but 1.7 million”

Covid has officially claimed 4,636 victims in China, but according to George Calhoun, director of the quantitative finance program at the Stevens Institute of Technology, this figure is “underestimated by 17 thousand percent”. The real, or at least more realistic, number of victims would be around 1.7 million.

“Official data from China are impossible”

According to the expert, the numbers offered by Beijing are “impossible from a medical and statistical point of view”. Not only because in the last two years or so, since April 2020, just two people have died. But also because in 2020, when vaccines were not yet available, China would have reported more than 22,000 cases and not even one death.

If the Covid death rate in the United States, to make a comparison, is 248 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, in China it is 0.321, about 800 times lower. The Communist Party attributes the huge difference to yours “zero Covid” strategy, which would have kept the population safe from the resurgence of the virus. But according to Calhoun, the new statistical approaches to find out the true amount of Covid victims around the world say more.

“The dead are 17 thousand percent more”

The Economist, like Johns Hopkins University of the United States and the New York Times, has in fact developed a mathematical model to calculate the excess victims in recent years compared to the expected average, attributing this “surplus of deaths” to Covid cases never reported.

This method obviously cannot offer certainty on the real number of victims due to the pandemic, but it can certainly help to have a more realistic picture, even if based on an estimate. Applying the model to the United States, second the Economist, it follows that the victims were underestimated by about 30%. But if the same model is used with Chinese data, it results in a 17,000 percent error. Therefore, not 4,636 people have fallen victim to Covid in China, but “a number approaching 1.7 million”. In China, therefore, “approximately twice as many people would have died than in the United States.”

The Wuhan anomaly

According to the author, in the case of China the error is not accidental or physiological, as in other countries, but “clearly intentional. The data was manipulated by the authorities ”. China’s tendency to falsify data is best known in economics, as regards the annual growth of the GDP. But even previous studies carried out on Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, lead us to think that something is wrong.

In February 2021 the British Medical Journal analyzed the mortality statistics in Wuhan, highlighting the presence of 5,954 more deaths in the city than in the same period of 2019, resulting from “a number of deaths from pneumonia eight times higher than the average”. With the official death toll in Wuhan at 3869, that’s a 54% difference. But second the Economist, between January and March 2020 alone, the excess deaths would have been 13,400, more than three times the official estimate for a death rate (in Wuhan alone) of 121 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“Why are there no more victims since April 2020?”

Official data from China would also have us believe that since the outbreak of the pandemic, outside Wuhan and the province of Hubei, the death rate is 124,000 times lower than that of the United States. “How can we also believe that the victims stopped suddenly on April 1?” How could the virus have been confined to Wuhan if, as declared by the Chinese authorities themselves, millions of people before the lockdown left the city to reach every corner of China? This is why Chinese mortality from the “medical, statistical, biological, political and economic point of view is impossible”.

Calhoun’s argument, based on the mathematical model developed byEconomist, is interesting and likely, even if the exact number of victims remains and will always remain a mystery. Especially since China has never stopped providing misleading information about the pandemic.

A letter from Canada “infects” Beijing

After accusing Italy and the United States of giving rise to the pandemic – despite the presence in Wuhan of a market where potentially dangerous animals were traded and a laboratory where experiments were conducted on bats and coronaviruses – the authorities imposed very severe lockdowns to millions of people (20 currently) in the face of a handful of cases.

An attitude as inexplicable as it is unlikely is the official explanation of the first case of Omicron variant identified in Beijing. The contagion would not have been brought from nearby Tianjin (where tens of thousands of people are currently in lockdown due to the spread of Omicron), a city connected directly to Beijing by superfast train, so much so that millions of Chinese commute every day to work in the capital.

No, the dangerous and highly contagious variant would have arrived from Canada by post. The infected person, the only one in the city of 22 million inhabitants, would have received a letter on January 7 from Canada and it is on the envelope that Covid, found on January 14, would have lurked. Possible? For the Chinese health authorities it is the only explanation, for Canada it is an absurdity since according to several studies the virus does not last long on surfaces.

Who still believes in the “Covid free” Olympics?

Lies, half-truths, nonsense. The Covid novel in China is dotted with chapters that do not return, obviously starting from the first. If Calhoun’s casualty count were realistic, it would be understandable at least why the regime is so frightened by a few cases (which, evidently, few are not) so much as to impose very hard lockdown like that of Xi’an, defined as “inhuman” by a member of the Communist Party himself. In any case, this would be the failure of the “zero Covid” strategy. Hypersensitive theme in the Dragon, given that on February 4th the Winter Olympics begin in the capital. Which, according to the regime, would have been Covid free. But who can trust Beijing’s communiques anymore?

