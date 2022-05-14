Covid today Italy, Civil Protection and regional contagion bulletin 14 May

The bulletin with Covid numbers in Italy today, Saturday 14 May 2022, with data and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The numbers from Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto, Tuscany and Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The bulletin of the big cities like Milan, Rome and Naples, the numbers of the vaccination campaign. Here is the data, region by region:

LAZIO

There are 3,394 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Lazio, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Five people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 5,362 molecular swabs and 19,016 antigenic swabs were processed for a total of 24,378 with a positivity rate of 13.9%. Since yesterday, 3,898 have been healed. There are 809 hospitalized patients, 11 fewer since yesterday, 48 intensive care units occupied, 3 fewer since yesterday. The cases in Rome city are at 1,800 “.

This is the situation in detail in the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 673 new cases. Asl Roma 2: there are 573 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 554 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 4: there are 159 new cases. Asl Roma 5: there are 254 new cases. Asl Roma 6: there are 291 new cases.

In the provinces there are 890 new cases in the last 24 hours. Asl di Frosinone: there are 322 new cases. ASL of Latina: 339 new cases. Asl di Rieti: 118 new cases and 2 deaths. Asl di Viterbo: there are 111 new cases.

SARDINIA

There are 1,134 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Sardinia, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 2 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 6,073 swabs were registered, between molecular and antigenic. There are 10 patients admitted to intensive care units, one fewer since yesterday, while those in the medical area are 241, 15 fewer since yesterday. In home isolation 24,113 people.

CALABRIA

There are 1,084 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Calabria, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday there have been 5 deaths for a total of 2,553 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 6,299 swabs, including molecular and antigenic ones, were processed. Since yesterday, 2,227 people have healed. Hospitalizations decreased by 5 units for a total of 200 and, finally, one more intensive care unit employed for a total of 11.

PUGLIA

There are 2,296 new coronavirus infections today May 14 in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are another 7 deaths. The new cases, identified through 16,732 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 799; Bat: 147; Brindisi: 223; Foggia: 260; Lecce: 494; Taranto: 345; Residents outside the region: 20; Province in definition: 8. There are 89,769 people currently positive, 470 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 25 in intensive care. Overall data: 1,107,179 total cases, 10,810,785 swabs performed, 1,009,017 people recovered and 8,393 deaths.

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are 3,179 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Emilia Romagna, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 9 deaths have been recorded. Since yesterday, 3,709 people have been healed. In the last 24 hours, 16,324 swabs were processed, of which 8,193 were molecular and 8,131 rapid antigen tests. There are 29 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna, 2 fewer than yesterday. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,152, 20 fewer than yesterday.

TUSCANY

There are 2,091 new infections from Coronavirus today, May 14, 2022 in Tuscany, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. Since yesterday, 4 deaths have been recorded. In the last 24 hours, 14,285 swabs were processed, of which 2,418 were molecular and 11,867 rapid tests. The new positives rate is 14.64%. There are 432 hospitalized patients, 58 fewer than yesterday, of which 18 in intensive care, one more since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,346 people have recovered. In isolation at home 40,154 people. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Florence at 510, 128 in Prato, 134 in Pistoia and 135 in Massa-Carrara.